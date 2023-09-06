Starfield | Where To Get Lithium (Li)

By

Lithium (Li)

Rare inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
VALUE
14

Lithium (Li) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Lithium (Li)

Lithium (Li) can be harvested or extracted from the 65 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Luyten’s Rock Luyten’s Star H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, Li, Ta
Sirius II Sirius H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, Li, Xe
Sirius III-a Sirius H20, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Li
Tau Ceti III Tau Ceti H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, HnCn, Li, xF4
Tau Ceti VIII-c Tau Ceti H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li, Cs
Eridani VIII-c Eridani H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li, Cs
Eridani VIII-d Eridani H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Li
Andromas II Andromas H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, F, SiH3Cl, Li, R-COC
Max Kryx H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Li
Jaffa II Jaffa H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, Li, Au, Hg
Copernicus Minor I-a Copernicus Minor H20, Cl, Li
Copernicus Minor I-b Copernicus Minor H20, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Copernicus V Copernicus H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, Li
Copernicus VII-b Copernicus H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Heisenberg VI-b Heisenberg H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Heisenberg VIII-a Heisenberg H20, Cl, Li
Alpha Marae III-d Alpha Marae H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Li
Maheo IV-d Maheo H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Gamow Delta Pavonis H20, Ni, Fe, Cl, Co, HnCn, SiH3Cl, Li
Ternion VII Alpha Ternion H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
Beta Ternion I Beta Ternion H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, Li
Proxima Ternion IV Proxima Ternion H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Li, Pu
Hyla VII-a Hyla H20, Cl, Pb, W, Li, Ti
Moloch II Moloch H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Li, R-COC
Shoza III Shoza H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li
Muphrid IV Muphrid H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Porrima II Porrima H20, Cl, Li, Cs
Porrima III Porrima H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Li
Porrima V-a Porrima H20, Cl, Cu, Ar, C6Hn, F, Li, Cs
Porrima VI Porrima H20, Cl, Li
Ixyll V Ixyll H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, Ag, Li
Ixyll IX-b Ixyll H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Bara VII-c Bara H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Bara VII-d Bara H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, Li
Rutherford III Rutherford H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, Li
Heinlein V-a Heinlein H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Heinlein VI-c Heinlein H20, Cl, Li
Groombridge VIII-d Groombridge H20, Cl, U, Ar, Ir, Li
Schrodinger VIII-e Schrodinger H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Li, Dy
Xi Ophiuchi VII-a Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Hg
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-e Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Pu
Feynman I Feynman Cl, Cu, U, SiH3Cl, F, Ir, Li, xF4
Serpentis II Serpentis H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
Maal VI-a Maal H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
Gamma Vulpes I Gamma Vulpes H20, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, Li
Syrma VII-a Syrma H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, Pt
Bel II Bel H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Li
Newton III Newton H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, W, Li, Au
Bardeen IV-a Bardeen H20, Cl, Li, Cs
Bardeen V-a Bardeen H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Leonis V Leonis H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Zelazny IV Zelazny H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li, xF4
Zelazny V Zelazny H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Li, Pt, Xe
Zelazny VI Zelazny H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Li
Rana VI-b Rana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Algorab II Algorab H20, Cl, Ar, Li, R-COC
Algorab III-e Algorab H20, Cl, Li
Hawking VI-b Hawking H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Pt
Huygens VII-d Huygens H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Verne VII-b Verne H20, Cl, Li
Verne VII-e Verne H20, Cl, Li
Strix V Strix H20, Cl, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Xe
Pyraas VI-a Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Li
Pyraas VII-b Pyraas H20, Cl, Ar, SiH3Cl, Li
Shorun Valo H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li

What Is Lithium (Li) Used For In Starfield?

Lithium (Li) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Large Battery Magazine and Battery Mod
Tactical Battery Magazine and Battery Mod

