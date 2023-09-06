Starfield | Where To Get Lithium (Li)

Lithium (Li)
Rare inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
0.5
VALUE
14
14
Lithium (Li) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Lithium (Li)
Lithium (Li) can be harvested or extracted from the 65 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Luyten’s Rock
|Luyten’s Star
|H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, Li, Ta
|Sirius II
|Sirius
|H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, Li, Xe
|Sirius III-a
|Sirius
|H20, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Li
|Tau Ceti III
|Tau Ceti
|H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, HnCn, Li, xF4
|Tau Ceti VIII-c
|Tau Ceti
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li, Cs
|Eridani VIII-c
|Eridani
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li, Cs
|Eridani VIII-d
|Eridani
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Li
|Andromas II
|Andromas
|H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, F, SiH3Cl, Li, R-COC
|Max
|Kryx
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Li
|Jaffa II
|Jaffa
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, Li, Au, Hg
|Copernicus Minor I-a
|Copernicus Minor
|H20, Cl, Li
|Copernicus Minor I-b
|Copernicus Minor
|H20, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
|Copernicus V
|Copernicus
|H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, Li
|Copernicus VII-b
|Copernicus
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Heisenberg VI-b
|Heisenberg
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Heisenberg VIII-a
|Heisenberg
|H20, Cl, Li
|Alpha Marae III-d
|Alpha Marae
|H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Li
|Maheo IV-d
|Maheo
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Gamow
|Delta Pavonis
|H20, Ni, Fe, Cl, Co, HnCn, SiH3Cl, Li
|Ternion VII
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
|Beta Ternion I
|Beta Ternion
|H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, Li
|Proxima Ternion IV
|Proxima Ternion
|H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Li, Pu
|Hyla VII-a
|Hyla
|H20, Cl, Pb, W, Li, Ti
|Moloch II
|Moloch
|H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Li, R-COC
|Shoza III
|Shoza
|H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li
|Muphrid IV
|Muphrid
|H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
|Porrima II
|Porrima
|H20, Cl, Li, Cs
|Porrima III
|Porrima
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Li
|Porrima V-a
|Porrima
|H20, Cl, Cu, Ar, C6Hn, F, Li, Cs
|Porrima VI
|Porrima
|H20, Cl, Li
|Ixyll V
|Ixyll
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, Ag, Li
|Ixyll IX-b
|Ixyll
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Bara VII-c
|Bara
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Bara VII-d
|Bara
|H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, Li
|Rutherford III
|Rutherford
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, Li
|Heinlein V-a
|Heinlein
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Heinlein VI-c
|Heinlein
|H20, Cl, Li
|Groombridge VIII-d
|Groombridge
|H20, Cl, U, Ar, Ir, Li
|Schrodinger VIII-e
|Schrodinger
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Li, Dy
|Xi Ophiuchi VII-a
|Xi Ophiuchi
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Hg
|Zeta Ophiuchi VI-e
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Pu
|Feynman I
|Feynman
|Cl, Cu, U, SiH3Cl, F, Ir, Li, xF4
|Serpentis II
|Serpentis
|H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
|Maal VI-a
|Maal
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
|Gamma Vulpes I
|Gamma Vulpes
|H20, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, Li
|Syrma VII-a
|Syrma
|H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, Pt
|Bel II
|Bel
|H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Li
|Newton III
|Newton
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, W, Li, Au
|Bardeen IV-a
|Bardeen
|H20, Cl, Li, Cs
|Bardeen V-a
|Bardeen
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Leonis V
|Leonis
|H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
|Zelazny IV
|Zelazny
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li, xF4
|Zelazny V
|Zelazny
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Li, Pt, Xe
|Zelazny VI
|Zelazny
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Li
|Rana VI-b
|Rana
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
|Algorab II
|Algorab
|H20, Cl, Ar, Li, R-COC
|Algorab III-e
|Algorab
|H20, Cl, Li
|Hawking VI-b
|Hawking
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Pt
|Huygens VII-d
|Huygens
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Verne VII-b
|Verne
|H20, Cl, Li
|Verne VII-e
|Verne
|H20, Cl, Li
|Strix V
|Strix
|H20, Cl, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Xe
|Pyraas VI-a
|Pyraas
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Li
|Pyraas VII-b
|Pyraas
|H20, Cl, Ar, SiH3Cl, Li
|Shorun
|Valo
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
What Is Lithium (Li) Used For In Starfield?
Lithium (Li) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Weapon Workbench
|Large Battery
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Tactical Battery
|Magazine and Battery Mod