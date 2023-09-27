Starfield | Where To Get Membrane

Membrane Uncommon organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

9

Membrane is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Membrane

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Membrane in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Membrane.

Membrane Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 000055B0

What Is Membrane Used For In Starfield?

Membrane is used in 9 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station