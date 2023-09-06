Starfield | Where To Get Neodymium (Nd)

Neodymium (Nd)

Rare inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.8
VALUE
20

Neodymium (Nd) is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Neodymium (Nd)

Neodymium (Nd) can be harvested or extracted from the 84 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Hyperia Narion He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Gryphus Narion He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Mercury Sol He-3, Al, Nd
Procyon-B I Procyon B He-3, Al, Nd
Altair III-b Altair He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Tau Ceti II-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al, Nd
Tau Ceti VI Tau Ceti H20, Al, Be, Nd
Eridani IV-b Eridani He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Volii Phi Volii He-3, Al, Nd
Oborum III-b Oborum Prime He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu I-a Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Guniibuu I-b Guniibuu He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu IV-b Guniibuu He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu VI-c Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bessel II Bessel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Antherum Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Candore Kryx He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Jaffa VI-c Jaffa He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Gaea Lunara He-3, Al, Nd
Copernicus VI Copernicus He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Tidacha I-a Tidacha He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Beta Marae II-a Beta Marae He-3, Al, Nd
Leviathan II Leviathan He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Maheo IV-c Maheo H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Nd, R-COC
Carinae II Carinae H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Nd, Ne
Bitsy Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bode Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi III-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi V-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola IV Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola V Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VI-b Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Hyla I-a Hyla He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Hyla III Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
Hyla V Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Ag, Nd, Hg
Al-Battani V-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Moloch V-d Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Nd
Moloch VI-b Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
Shoza III-a Shoza He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Porrima III-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rutherford II-a Rutherford He-3, Al, Nd
Rutherford VI-a Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
Heinlein II-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heinlein V-b Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Rivera I-a Rivera H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
Rivera II-a Rivera He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Ursae Major I-a Ursae Majoris He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Kumasi VII-a Kumasi He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Groombridge II-c Groombridge He-3, Al, Nd
Schrodinger III-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Schrodinger IV Schrodinger H20, Al, Cl, Cu, C6Hn, SiH3Cl, F, Nd
Schrodinger VII-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Feynman VII-b Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
Linnaeus VII Linnaeus He-3, Al, Nd
Alchiba III-c Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
Sparta III-a Sparta He-3, Al, Nd
Maal V-a Maal He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Gamma Vulpes IV-d Gamma Vulpes He-3, Al, Nd
Bannoc Secondus I Bannoc Secondus He-3, Al, Nd
Bel III-b Bel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bel III-c Bel He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Bel IV-c Bel H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Bel IV-e Bel H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Foucault I-a Foucault He-3, Al, Nd
Foucault IV Foucault He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Foucault VII-e Foucault H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
Kang VIII-a Kang He-3, Al, Be, Nd
McClure I McClure He-3, Al, Nd
McClure II-b McClure He-3, Al, Nd
Bardeen III-b Bardeen He-3, Al, Nd
Charybdis II Charybdis H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
Charybdis IV-a Charybdis He-3, Al, Nd
Charybdis VI-a Charybdis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I Leonis He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
Leonis I-a Leonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rana V-a Rana He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Archimedes III Archimedes H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
Archimedes IV-a Archimedes He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Huygens VII-c Huygens He-3, Al, Nd
Fermi VII-c Fermi H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
Pyraas VIII-b Pyraas He-3, Al, Nd
Miatha Valo He-3, Al, Nd
Cantra Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Kindi Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd

What Is Neodymium (Nd) Used For In Starfield?

Neodymium (Nd) is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Stabilizing Stock Grip and Stock Mod

