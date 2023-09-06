Starfield | Where To Get Neodymium (Nd)

Neodymium (Nd)
Rare inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
Neodymium (Nd) is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Neodymium (Nd)
Neodymium (Nd) can be harvested or extracted from the 84 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Hyperia
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Gryphus
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Mercury
|Sol
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Procyon-B I
|Procyon B
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Altair III-b
|Altair
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Tau Ceti II-a
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Tau Ceti VI
|Tau Ceti
|H20, Al, Be, Nd
|Eridani IV-b
|Eridani
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Volii Phi
|Volii
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Oborum III-b
|Oborum Prime
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Guniibuu I-a
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Guniibuu I-b
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Guniibuu IV-b
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Guniibuu VI-c
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bessel II
|Bessel
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Antherum
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Candore
|Kryx
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Jaffa VI-c
|Jaffa
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Gaea
|Lunara
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Copernicus VI
|Copernicus
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Tidacha I-a
|Tidacha
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Beta Marae II-a
|Beta Marae
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Leviathan II
|Leviathan
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Maheo IV-c
|Maheo
|H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Nd, R-COC
|Carinae II
|Carinae
|H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Nd, Ne
|Bitsy
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bode
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Piazzi III-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Piazzi V-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola IV
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola V
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola VI-b
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Hyla I-a
|Hyla
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Hyla III
|Hyla
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
|Hyla V
|Hyla
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Ag, Nd, Hg
|Al-Battani V-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Moloch V-d
|Moloch
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Nd
|Moloch VI-b
|Moloch
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
|Shoza III-a
|Shoza
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Porrima III-b
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Rutherford II-a
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Rutherford VI-a
|Rutherford
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
|Heinlein II-a
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Heinlein V-b
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Rivera I-a
|Rivera
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
|Rivera II-a
|Rivera
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Ursae Major I-a
|Ursae Majoris
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Kumasi VII-a
|Kumasi
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Groombridge II-c
|Groombridge
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Schrodinger III-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Schrodinger IV
|Schrodinger
|H20, Al, Cl, Cu, C6Hn, SiH3Cl, F, Nd
|Schrodinger VII-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Feynman VII-b
|Feynman
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
|Linnaeus VII
|Linnaeus
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Alchiba III-c
|Alchiba
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
|Sparta III-a
|Sparta
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Maal V-a
|Maal
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Gamma Vulpes IV-d
|Gamma Vulpes
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Bannoc Secondus I
|Bannoc Secondus
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Bel III-b
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bel III-c
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Bel IV-c
|Bel
|H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
|Bel IV-e
|Bel
|H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
|Foucault I-a
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Foucault IV
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Foucault VII-e
|Foucault
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
|Kang VIII-a
|Kang
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|McClure I
|McClure
|He-3, Al, Nd
|McClure II-b
|McClure
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Bardeen III-b
|Bardeen
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Charybdis II
|Charybdis
|H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
|Charybdis IV-a
|Charybdis
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Charybdis VI-a
|Charybdis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Leonis I
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
|Leonis I-a
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Rana V-a
|Rana
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Archimedes III
|Archimedes
|H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
|Archimedes IV-a
|Archimedes
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Huygens VII-c
|Huygens
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Fermi VII-c
|Fermi
|H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
|Pyraas VIII-b
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Miatha
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Cantra
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Kindi
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
What Is Neodymium (Nd) Used For In Starfield?
Neodymium (Nd) is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Weapon Workbench
|Stabilizing Stock
|Grip and Stock Mod