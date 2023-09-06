Starfield | Where To Get Nickel (Ni)

Nickel (Ni)
Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.6
0.6
VALUE
10
10
Nickel (Ni) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Nickel (Ni)
Nickel (Ni) can be harvested or extracted from the 323 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
What Is Nickel (Ni) Used For In Starfield?
Nickel (Ni) is used in 24 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Outpost Development
|Extractor – Helium-3
|Structure
|Weapon Workbench
|Structure
Research Lab
|Barrel Mods 1
|Research
|Barrel Mods 2
|Research
|Grip And Stock Mods 1
|Research
Industrial Workbench
|Austenitic Manifold
|Material
|Isocentered Magnet
|Material
|Mag Pressure Tank
|Material
Simple Fabricator
|Austenitic Manifold
|Material
|Isocentered Magnet
|Material
|Mag Pressure Tank
|Material
Weapon Workbench
|Bull Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Extended Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Long Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Short Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Stabilizing Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Tech Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Standard Cover
|Cover Mod
|Compensator
|Muzzle Mod
|No Mod
|Muzzle Mod
|Standard Muzzle
|Muzzle Mod
|Iron Sights
|Optic Mod
|Semi-Automatic
|Receiver Mod
Spacesuit Workbench
|Ballistic Shielding
|Helmet Mod