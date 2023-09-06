Starfield | Where To Get Nickel (Ni)

By

Nickel (Ni)

Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.6
VALUE
10

Nickel (Ni) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Nickel (Ni)

Nickel (Ni) can be harvested or extracted from the 323 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Niira Narion H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, F, IL
Bondar Alpha Centauri Cl, Ni, Pb, W, Pt, Xe
Lovell Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Co
Voss Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, V, Dy
Zamka Alpha Centauri H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, V
Hawley Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co
Venus Sol H20, Ni, Pb, Co, Dy
Mimas Sol H20, Ni, Pd
Oberon Sol H20, Ni
Procyon II Procyon A Ni, Pb, Ti
Procyon IV Procyon A H20, Ni, U, Co
Procyon V-a Procyon A H20, Ni, Co
Procyon V-b Procyon A H20, Ni
Procyon VI-c Procyon A H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn
Altair I Altair Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Ir, Pt, Pu
Altair IV-c Altair H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, W
Altair IV-d Altair H20, Ni
Sirius II Sirius H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, Li, Xe
Kapteyn I Kapteyn’s Star H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
Tau Ceti I Tau Ceti He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Pt, V, Pd
Tau Ceti V Tau Ceti H20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, Pd, Yb
Tau Ceti VIII-d Tau Ceti H20, Ni, Pt, Pd
Eridani II Eridani H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, F, Co, Au
Eridani III-b Eridani H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Eridani V Eridani H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ag
Eridani VIII-b Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
Eridani VIII-d Eridani H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Li
Eridani IX Eridani H20, Ni
Dionysus Olympus H20, Pb, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, C6Hn, HnCn
Mithras Olympus H20, Ni, Co, Pd
Oborum II-a Oborum Prime H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ag, Pt, Ta
Guniibuu VI-a Guniibuu H20, Ni
Guniibuu VI-b Guniibuu H20, Ni, Pb, Co, Hg, Pd
Indum III-b Indum H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Co, xF4, Ta, Yb
Indum IV-a Indum H20, Ni, Pt
Indum IV-b Indum H20, Ni
Bessel III-b Bessel H20, Al, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, Pt, Ne
Andromas I Andromas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
Andromas II Andromas H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, F, SiH3Cl, Li, R-COC
Vega II-c Vega H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar
Vega II-d Vega H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Pd
Vega II-e Vega H20, Ni, Co, Pd
Akila Cheyenne H20, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Bindi Cheyenne He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ag
Skink Cheyenne H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, Ag, Hg
Montara Luna Cheyenne H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Stellis A Cheyenne H20, Cu, Ni, Co, Au
Stellis C Cheyenne H20, Ni, Co
Stellis D Cheyenne H20, Ni, Co, Pt, Pd
Belwah Cheyenne H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir, V
Bismark Cheyenne H20, Ni, Co
Sagan 1 Sagan H20, Ni, Co
Neebas Kryx H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, Au, Pu
Max Kryx H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Li
Jaffa II-a Jaffa H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Pd, Pu
Jaffa VI-a Jaffa H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, C6Hn, Ag
Jaffa VII-c Jaffa H20, Ni, Co
Jaffa VII-d Jaffa H20, Ni, Co
Okoro Delta Lunara H20, Ni, Co
Okoro Gamma Lunara H20, Ni, Pt
Copernicus I Copernicus H20, Ni, Pb, W
Copernicus II Copernicus H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, C6Hn, F, Ti
Copernicus IV Copernicus H20, Al, Ni, Ar, Be
Copernicus V Copernicus H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, Li
Copernicus VII-a Copernicus H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, F
Copernicus VIII-d Copernicus H20, Ni, Co
Heisenberg V Heisenberg H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Heisenberg VIII-c Heisenberg H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn
Alpha Marae I Alpha Marae Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, V
Alpha Marae II-a Alpha Marae H20, Ni
Alpha Marae IV-b Alpha Marae H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Be, Co, HnCn
Beta Marae II Beta Marae H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, Pd
Beta Marae IV-a Beta Marae H20, Ni, Pd
Beta Marae IV-b Beta Marae H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, V
Beta Marae V-c Beta Marae H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, HnCn, V, Pu
Maheo I Maheo H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Co, Ag
Carinae V-c Carinae H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Xe, Pd
Alpha Andraste IV Alpha Andraste H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ti, Pd
Alpha Andraste V Alpha Andraste H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir
Alpha Andraste VI Alpha Andraste H20, Ni, Pb
Beta Andraste I-a Beta Andraste H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, V
Magnar Delta Pavonis H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Al, Co, Ag, Be
Gamow Delta Pavonis H20, Ni, Fe, Cl, Co, HnCn, SiH3Cl, Li
Volt Delta Pavonis H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Yb
Cassiopeia I Eta Cassiopeia H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, F, Co
Cassiopeia II Eta Cassiopeia H20, Cl, Ni, Co, Pt
Cassiopeia II-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W
Cassiopeia III Eta Cassiopeia H20, Cl, Ni, U
Cassiopeia IV-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Cassiopeia IV-b Eta Cassiopeia H20, Ni
Cassiopeia IV-c Eta Cassiopeia H20, Ni, Pt
Piazzi II Piazzi H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, F, Co, Pt, Pd
Piazzi IV-c Piazzi H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, SiH3Cl
Piazzi VII-c Piazzi H20, Ni, Co
Nikola II Nikola H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, W, Pu
Nikola III Nikola H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Ta
Nikola VII-a Nikola H20, Ni, U, Ar, F, Co, Ir, Pt
Rasalhague II Rasalhague H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, Co, Cs
Decaran III Decaran H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, Pd
Decaran VIII-b Decaran H20, Ni, Co
Ternion V-a Alpha Ternion H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co, Xe
Beta Ternion II Beta Ternion H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Pt, Pd
Beta Ternion III-a Beta Ternion H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, SiH3Cl
Proxima Ternion III Proxima Ternion H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Ni, F, Cs
Enlil I Enlil Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Enlil I-a Enlil Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir
Enlil III Enlil H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ta
Enlil VI-b Enlil H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, W, Au
Hyla IV-a Hyla H20, Ni, Pt
Hyla VIII-d Hyla H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, Pu
Hyla VIII-e Hyla H20, Ni
Al-Battani II Al-Battani H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, HnCn, IL, Dy
Al-Battani III Al-Battani Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Pd
Khayyam V-a Khayyam H20, Ni
Khayyam VI-a Khayyam H20, Ni, Co
Moloch I Moloch H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Hg
Moloch VI-b Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
Shoza II Shoza H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, Ag
Shoza II-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Shoza IV Shoza H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Co, Pt, R-COC
Shoza VII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb
Shoza VII-c Shoza H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
Shoza VIII-a Shoza H20, Ni
Shoza VIII-d Shoza H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pd
Muphrid II-a Muphrid H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be
Muphrid III Muphrid Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, V
Muphrid V-a Muphrid H20, Ni
Muphrid V-c Muphrid H20, Ni, Co
Muphrid V-d Muphrid H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Muphrid VII-b Muphrid H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, F, Co, Sb
Muphrid VIII-a Muphrid H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ag, Pt, V
Muphrid VIII-c Muphrid H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, W
Muphrid VIII-d Muphrid H20, He-3, Ni, Fe, Co
Porrima IV-d Porrima H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, R-COC, Pu, Ne
Freya IV Freya H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
Freya V Freya H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co
Freya VII-a Freya H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, W, xF4, Ti
Freya IX-b Freya H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Ixyll I Ixyll Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn, Ir
Ixyll IV Ixyll H20, Ni, U, Ar, R-COC, Ne
Ixyll VI-e Ixyll H20, Cl, Ni, SiH3Cl, Co
Bara VI-a Bara H20, Ni, Co
Rutherford II Rutherford Cl, Ni, Pb, Pt
Rutherford IV-a Rutherford H20, Ni
Rutherford IV-b Rutherford H20, Ni
Heinlein II Heinlein Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Heinlein III Heinlein H20, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pd, Ne
Heinlein IV-c Heinlein H20, Cu, Ni
Heinlein V Heinlein H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Co, Ag, R-COC, Pd
Heinlein VI-a Heinlein H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co, Xe, Pd
Heinlein VI-d Heinlein H20, Ni, Co
Heinlein VI-e Heinlein H20, Ni
Lantana II Lantana Ni, Pb, U, W
Lantana III Lantana H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl
Lantana IV Lantana H20, Cu, Ni, F, Co
Lantana VI Lantana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, V
Lantana VIII-b Lantana H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt, Pu
Lantana VIII-c Lantana H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Lantana VIII-d Lantana H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Co, Pt, Pd
Lantana IX-c Lantana H20, Ni, Co
Lantana IX-d Lantana H20, Ni
Bolivar I Bolivar H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, W
Rivera I Rivera H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co, Pt
Rivera II Rivera H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ag, Hg
Rivera V-a Rivera H20, Ni, Pt
Nirvana III Nirvana H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, V
Ursae Minor I Ursae Minoris Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir
Kumasi II Kumasi H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Pt, Pd, Pu
Kumasi III Kumasi H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, Co
Kumasi IV Kumasi H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, Dy
Kumasi V-c Kumasi H20, Ni
Kumasi V-d Kumasi H20, Ni
Kumasi V-e Kumasi H20, Ni, Co
Kumasi VIII-d Kumasi H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Co
Groombridge VIII-b Groombridge H20, Ni, Co
Schrodinger III Schrodinger H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co
Schrodinger V Schrodinger H20, Ni, U, Ir, V
Schrodinger VIII-a Schrodinger H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn
Xi Ophiuchi II Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Fe, U, V
Xi Ophiuchi IV Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, F
Xi Ophiuchi V Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, xF4, Pt
Xi Ophiuchi VI-c Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni
Xi Ophiuchi VI-d Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Xi Ophiuchi VII-a Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Hg
Xi Ophiuchi VII-b Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, Co, Pt, R-COC
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-b Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, Fe
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-a Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Co
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-c Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Ni
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-c Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-e Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Pu
Feynman V Feynman H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, IL
Linnaeus III Linnaeus H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, F, xF4
Linnaeus IV-a Linnaeus H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Linnaeus IV-c Linnaeus H20, Ni, Pb
Linnaeus VI Linnaeus H20, Ni, Co
Tirna III Alpha Tirna H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, F, Co, Ag
Tirna IV Alpha Tirna H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, V
Tirna VII-a Alpha Tirna H20, Ni
Tirna VII-c Alpha Tirna H20, Ni
Tirna VIII-d Alpha Tirna H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, R-COC
Alchiba I Alchiba Ni, Pb, Co, Pd
Alchiba III-c Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
Alchiba IV-a Alchiba H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Ar, F, Co
Alchiba VII-b Alchiba H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, xF4
Lontrah Nirah He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
Ka’zaal Nirah H20, Cu, Ni
Sparta III Sparta H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F
Sparta V Sparta H20, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Pt, Ta
Sparta VI-b Sparta H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ir, Pd
Sparta VII-a Sparta H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Pt
Maal II Maal Cl, Ni, Fe
Maal V Maal H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, Co, Ag
Maal VII Maal H20, Cu, Ni, F, W, xF4, Pt
Maal VIII Maal H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Maal X Maal H20, Ni, Co
Delta Vulpes II Delta Vulpes H20, Ni, Fe, Co
Delta Vulpes IV-a Delta Vulpes H20, Ni
Gamma Vulpes II-a Gamma Vulpes H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir
Gamma Vulpes II-d Gamma Vulpes H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Bannoc I Bannoc Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Hg
Bannoc II Bannoc H20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, V
Masada III Masada H20, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, HnCn, Pt, Yb
Masada IV Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
Masada V-a Masada H20, Ni, Co
Masada V-b Masada H20, Ni
Masada V-c Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, W
Syrma I Syrma Ni, Pb, U, Co
Syrma II Syrma Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, Pu
Syrma III Syrma H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Syrma V Syrma H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, xF4, Pt
Syrma VI-a Syrma H20, Ni
Syrma VI-c Syrma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
Syrma VII-a Syrma H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, Pt
Bel I Bel H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, F, SiH3Cl, R-COC
Bel II-a Bel H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Sb
Bel III Bel H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, SiH3Cl, xF4, Pd
Bel IV-c Bel H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Bel IV-d Bel H20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, Ta
Bel IV-e Bel H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Foucault III Foucault H20, Ni, Pb
Foucault V-a Foucault H20, Ni
Foucault V-b Foucault H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Hg
Foucault V-d Foucault H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W
Foucault VII-b Foucault H20, Ni, Pt
Foucault VII-c Foucault H20, Ni
Foucault VII-d Foucault H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn
Kang IV Kang H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, V
Kang IV-a Kang H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ar
Kang V Kang H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ar, Co, HnCn, Ta
Kang VII-b Kang H20, Cu, Ni, U, Ir
Kang VII-c Kang H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, xF4
Kang VII-d Kang H20, Ni, Co
Kang VIII-b Kang H20, Ni
Bradbury III Bradbury H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ti
McClure III McClure H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Ta
Newton IV Newton H20, Cl, Ni, SiH3Cl, Pt
Zosma I Zosma Ni, Pb, Co
Zosma IV-a Zosma H20, Ni
Zosma IV-c Zosma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, HnCn, Pd
Bardeen I Bardeen Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ta
Bardeen III Bardeen H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, R-COC
Bardeen V-c Bardeen H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, SiH3Cl, Co, Pt, Xe
Bardeen V-f Bardeen H20, Ni
Nemeria I Nemeria H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, Ag, R-COC
Nemeria IV-b Nemeria H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Pd, Dy
Charybdis IV Charybdis H20, Cu, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Au
Charybdis VI Charybdis H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, Pt
Charybdis VII-d Charybdis H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ta
Leonis I-b Leonis He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Leonis IV Leonis H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl, Co, HnCn, Pt
Leonis VI Leonis H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Leonis VII Leonis H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Leonis VIII-b Leonis H20, Ni
Leonis IX Leonis H20, Ni, Co
Zelazny V Zelazny H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Li, Pt, Xe
Zelazny VII-a Zelazny H20, Ni, Co
Zelazny VII-b Zelazny H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ti
Zelazny VII-d Zelazny H20, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, V, Pd, Pu
Zelazny VIII-c Zelazny H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Pt, Pd
Rana III Rana H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Pt
Rana VI-b Rana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Rana VI-c Rana H20, Ni, Pd
Rana VI-e Rana H20, Ni
Marduk I Marduk H20, Cl, Ni
Marduk II Marduk Cu, Ni, U, Co, Pt, V, Pd, Pu
Marduk V Marduk H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Marduk VI Marduk H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, F, Co, Au, Cs
Marduk IX Marduk H20, Ni, Co, Pt
Marduk IX-a Marduk H20, Ni, Pt
Marduk IX-b Marduk H20, Ni, Co, Pt
Archimedes I Archimedes H20, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Pt
Archimedes V-a Archimedes H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, Ta, Pd, Yb
Archimedes V-b Archimedes H20, Ni, Co, Pt
Archimedes VI Archimedes H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, Pt
Hawking IV Hawking H20, Cl, Ni, Pb
Hawking VI-a Hawking H20, Ni, Pt, Pd
Hawking VI-b Hawking H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Pt
Huygens IV Huygens H20, Ni, Ar
Huygens VI Huygens H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Hg
Huygens VII-a Huygens H20, Cl, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Ti
Verne III Verne H20, Cu, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pd
Verne VI-a Verne H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Ag, Pt
Verne VII-d Verne H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, Ag, Hg
Bohr II Bohr H20, Cu, Ni, Fe
Bohr III Bohr H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl
Bohr IV Bohr Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Au, Pt, Sb
Fermi IV Fermi H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, V
Fermi V Fermi H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Xe
Fermi VII-a Fermi H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Pt, Pd
Fermi VII-c Fermi H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
Fermi IX-a Fermi H20, Ni, Co
Fermi IX-b Fermi H20, Ni, Pd
Strix III-a Strix H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Strix III-c Strix H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, Pd
Strix IV Strix H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, Au, Hg
Strix V Strix H20, Cl, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Xe
Pyraas III Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co, V, Cs
Pyraas IV Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt
Pyraas VI-a Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Li
Pyraas VI-b Pyraas H20, Ni, Co
Pyraas VIII-a Pyraas H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Polvo Valo H20, Ni, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
Virum Valo H20, Ni, Co

What Is Nickel (Ni) Used For In Starfield?

Nickel (Ni) is used in 24 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Extractor – Helium-3 Structure
Weapon Workbench Structure

Research Lab

Barrel Mods 1 Research
Barrel Mods 2 Research
Grip And Stock Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Austenitic Manifold Material
Isocentered Magnet Material
Mag Pressure Tank Material

Simple Fabricator

Austenitic Manifold Material
Isocentered Magnet Material
Mag Pressure Tank Material

Weapon Workbench

Bull Barrel Barrel Mod
Extended Barrel Barrel Mod
Long Barrel Barrel Mod
Short Barrel Barrel Mod
Stabilizing Barrel Barrel Mod
Tech Barrel Barrel Mod
Standard Cover Cover Mod
Compensator Muzzle Mod
No Mod Muzzle Mod
Standard Muzzle Muzzle Mod
Iron Sights Optic Mod
Semi-Automatic Receiver Mod

Spacesuit Workbench

Ballistic Shielding Helmet Mod

