Starfield | Where To Get Nickel (Ni)

Nickel (Ni) Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.6 VALUE

10

Nickel (Ni) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Nickel (Ni)

Nickel (Ni) can be harvested or extracted from the 323 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Nickel (Ni) Used For In Starfield?

Nickel (Ni) is used in 24 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Extractor – Helium-3 Structure Weapon Workbench Structure

Research Lab

Barrel Mods 1 Research Barrel Mods 2 Research Grip And Stock Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Austenitic Manifold Material Isocentered Magnet Material Mag Pressure Tank Material

Simple Fabricator

Austenitic Manifold Material Isocentered Magnet Material Mag Pressure Tank Material

Weapon Workbench

Bull Barrel Barrel Mod Extended Barrel Barrel Mod Long Barrel Barrel Mod Short Barrel Barrel Mod Stabilizing Barrel Barrel Mod Tech Barrel Barrel Mod Standard Cover Cover Mod Compensator Muzzle Mod No Mod Muzzle Mod Standard Muzzle Muzzle Mod Iron Sights Optic Mod Semi-Automatic Receiver Mod

Spacesuit Workbench