Starfield | Where To Get Noodles

Noodles is a category of consumable Aid items in Starfield. There are some Research Developments at the Research Lab Station or Crafting Recipes at the Cooking Station that require this type of item.

The following table is a list of every item and their corresponding ID Code that classifies as Noodles in Starfield:

Item ID Code
Meal Pack – Ramen 002C721F
Ramen 001EE441
Ramen Minibite 001EE442
Ramen Multipack 001EE440
Red Harvest Spaghetti 002C7240
Soba 001EDDE5
Soba Minibite 001EDDE4
Soba Multipack 001EDDE6
Udon 001EDF0F
Udon Minibite 001EDF10
Udon Multipack 001EDF11
Xenofresh Ramen 00249C41

Where To Get Noodles In Starfield

Since these items are a food category item, they are typically found in settlements or points of interest where humans may have eaten. They may also be found randomly inside lootable containers.

What Is Noodles Used For In Starfield?

Noodles is used in 5 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station

Alien Stir Fry Food
Chapaguri Food
Galaxy Lo Mein Food
Pappardelle Bolognese Food
Spaghetti Carbonara Food

