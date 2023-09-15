Starfield | Where To Get Ornamental Material

Ornamental Material

Uncommon organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
VALUE
11

Ornamental Material is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

Where To Get Ornamental Material

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Ornamental Material in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Ornamental Material.

What Is Ornamental Material Used For In Starfield?

Currently, we do not know of any crafting recipe that exists for Ornamental Material.

