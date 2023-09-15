Starfield | Where To Get Polymer

By

Polymer

Exotic organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
VALUE
20

Polymer is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

Where To Get Polymer

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Polymer in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Polymer.

What Is Polymer Used For In Starfield?

Polymer is used in 16 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Helmet Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Double Barrel Muzzle Muzzle
EM-Charged Shot Mag
Focus Nozzle Muzzle
Large Muzzle Brake Muzzle
Shock Charge Band Internal
Shock Charge Band Muzzle
Slug Shots Mag
Stabilizing Stock Grip
Suppressor Barrel
Suppressor Muzzle

Spacesuit Workbench

Energy Shielding Spacesuit Mod
Heavy Shielding Spacesuit Mod
Extra Capacity Pack Mod
Energy Shielding Helmet Mod
Heavy Shielding Helmet Mod

