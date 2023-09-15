Starfield | Where To Get Polymer

Polymer Exotic organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

20

Polymer is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Polymer

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Polymer in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Polymer.

What Is Polymer Used For In Starfield?

Polymer is used in 16 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Helmet Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Double Barrel Muzzle Muzzle EM-Charged Shot Mag Focus Nozzle Muzzle Large Muzzle Brake Muzzle Shock Charge Band Internal Shock Charge Band Muzzle Slug Shots Mag Stabilizing Stock Grip Suppressor Barrel Suppressor Muzzle

Spacesuit Workbench