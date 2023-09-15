Starfield | Where To Get Polymer

Polymer
Exotic organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
VALUE
20
20
Polymer is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.
Where To Get Polymer
There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Polymer in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Polymer.
What Is Polymer Used For In Starfield?
Polymer is used in 16 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Research Lab
|Helmet Mods 1
|Research
Weapon Workbench
|Double Barrel Muzzle
|Muzzle
|EM-Charged Shot
|Mag
|Focus Nozzle
|Muzzle
|Large Muzzle Brake
|Muzzle
|Shock Charge Band
|Internal
|Shock Charge Band
|Muzzle
|Slug Shots
|Mag
|Stabilizing Stock
|Grip
|Suppressor
|Barrel
|Suppressor
|Muzzle
Spacesuit Workbench
|Energy Shielding
|Spacesuit Mod
|Heavy Shielding
|Spacesuit Mod
|Extra Capacity
|Pack Mod
|Energy Shielding
|Helmet Mod
|Heavy Shielding
|Helmet Mod