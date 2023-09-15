Starfield | Where To Get Polytextile

Polytextile

Uncommon manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
2
VALUE
25

Polytextile is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

Where To Get Polytextile

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Polytextile in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Polytextile.

What Is Polytextile Used For In Starfield?

Polytextile is used in 4 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Spacesuit Mods 1 Research

Spacesuit Workbench

Em Shielding Spacesuit Mod
Energy Shielding Spacesuit Mod
Pocketed Spacesuit Mod

