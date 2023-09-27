Starfield | Where To Get Quark-Degenerate Tissues

Quark-Degenerate Tissues Exotic organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.3 VALUE

240

Quark-Degenerate Tissues is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Quark-Degenerate Tissues

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Quark-Degenerate Tissues in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Quark-Degenerate Tissues.

Quark-Degenerate Tissues Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00122EB8

What Is Quark-Degenerate Tissues Used For In Starfield?

Quark-Degenerate Tissues is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station