Starfield | Where To Get Quark-Degenerate Tissues

Quark-Degenerate Tissues
Exotic organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.3
0.3
VALUE
240
240
Quark-Degenerate Tissues is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.
Where To Get Quark-Degenerate Tissues
There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Quark-Degenerate Tissues in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Quark-Degenerate Tissues.
Quark-Degenerate Tissues Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00122EB8
What Is Quark-Degenerate Tissues Used For In Starfield?
Quark-Degenerate Tissues is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Cooking Station
|Galaxy Lo Mein
|Food
|Nebula Wat
|Food
|Stellar Kebabs
|Food