Starfield | Where To Get Red Meat

Red Meat is a category of consumable Aid items in Starfield. There are some Research Developments at the Research Lab Station or Crafting Recipes at the Cooking Station that require this type of item.

The following table is a list of every item and their corresponding ID Code that classifies as Red Meat in Starfield:

Item ID Code
Synthameat Hamburger 002C7243
Synthameat Multi 000304D0
Synthameat Steak 002C7244
Synthameat Veal 002C7245

Where To Get Red Meat In Starfield

Since these items are a food category item, they are typically found in settlements or points of interest where humans may have eaten. They may also be found randomly inside lootable containers.

What Is Red Meat Used For In Starfield?

Red Meat is used in 8 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Old Earth Cuisine 1 Research

Cooking Station

Astral Sliders Food
Barbacoa Wrap Food
Meatloaf Food
Pappardelle Bolognese Food
Reuben Food
Shepherd’s Pie Food
The Deep Food

