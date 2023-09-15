Starfield | Where To Get Semimetal Wafer

Semimetal Wafer Rare manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

3.5 VALUE

149

Semimetal Wafer is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Semimetal Wafer

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Semimetal Wafer in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Semimetal Wafer.

What Is Semimetal Wafer Used For In Starfield?

Semimetal Wafer is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Spacesuit Workbench