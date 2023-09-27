Starfield | Where To Get Soda

By

Home
Guides
Weapons
Armor
Aid
Resources
Planets

Soda is a category of consumable Aid items in Starfield. There are some Research Developments at the Research Lab Station or Crafting Recipes at the Cooking Station that require this type of item.

The following table is a list of every item and their corresponding ID Code that classifies as Soda in Starfield:

Item ID Code
Alien Tonic 0029B048
Boom Pop! Black Licorice 002C71F8
Boom Pop! Cherry 0029A863
Boom Pop! Cola 002C71F5
Boom Pop! Dynamite 0029B040
Boom Pop! Orange 002C71F6
Boom Pop! Reactor 003038FE
Boom Pop! Rhubarb 002C71F7
Boom Pop! Root Beer 002C71F4
Can-uck! Maple Cola 00249C48
Chunks Cola 00249C52
Chunks Cola – Packaged 00206767

Where To Get Soda In Starfield

Since these items are a food category item, they are typically found in settlements or points of interest where humans may have eaten. They may also be found randomly inside lootable containers.

What Is Soda Used For In Starfield?

Soda is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station

Boom Pop! Dynamite Food
Disastrous Shipwreck Food
Very Heavy Water Food

Leave a Reply