Starfield | Where To Get Spice

Spice Uncommon organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

11

Spice is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Spice

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Spice in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Spice.

What Is Spice Used For In Starfield?

Spice is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab