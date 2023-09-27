Starfield | Where To Get Stimulant

Stimulant Exotic organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

VALUE 20

20

Stimulant is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Stimulant

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Stimulant in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Stimulant.

Stimulant Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 000055AE

What Is Stimulant Used For In Starfield?

Stimulant is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station