Starfield | Where To Get Tau Grade Rheostat

Tau Grade Rheostat Uncommon manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

2.6 VALUE

82

Tau Grade Rheostat is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Tau Grade Rheostat

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Tau Grade Rheostat in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Tau Grade Rheostat.

What Is Tau Grade Rheostat Used For In Starfield?

Tau Grade Rheostat is used in 4 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Industrial Workbench

Comm Relay Material

Simple Fabricator

Comm Relay Material

Weapon Workbench

Tesla Pylons Mag

Spacesuit Workbench