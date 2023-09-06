Starfield | Where To Get Titanium (Ti)

Titanium (Ti) is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Titanium (Ti)
Titanium (Ti) can be harvested or extracted from the 41 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Titan
|Sol
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Pluto
|Sol
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Procyon II
|Procyon A
|Ni, Pb, Ti
|Eridani VII-c
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
|Guniibuu VI-d
|Guniibuu
|H20, Pb, HnCn, Ti
|Guniibuu VI-e
|Guniibuu
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Vega II-b
|Vega
|H20, Pb, Ti, Dy
|Heilo
|Cheyenne
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Jaffa I
|Jaffa
|Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ti, Dy
|Jaffa VII-b
|Jaffa
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Dy
|Copernicus II
|Copernicus
|H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, C6Hn, F, Ti
|Copernicus VIII-c
|Copernicus
|H20, Pb, Ti
|Heisenberg VIII-b
|Heisenberg
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Alpha Andraste IV
|Alpha Andraste
|H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ti, Pd
|Ternion III
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Ti, R-COC
|Ternion VI
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, W, Ta, Ti
|Hyla VII-a
|Hyla
|H20, Cl, Pb, W, Li, Ti
|Khayyam IV
|Khayyam
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti
|Freya VII-a
|Freya
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, W, xF4, Ti
|Bara V-a
|Bara
|H20, Pb, Ti
|Rutherford V-a
|Rutherford
|H20, Cu, Pb, Ti
|Groombridge VII-b
|Groombridge
|H20, Pb, Ti
|Schrodinger II
|Schrodinger
|Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad
|Tirna VIII-c
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, Dy
|Tirna X-a
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, W, Au, Ti
|Sparta II
|Sparta
|Pb, U, W, Ti
|Maal III
|Maal
|Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Au, Ti
|Gamma Vulpes IV-a
|Gamma Vulpes
|H20, Pb, U, W, Ti, Dy
|Foucault VII-a
|Foucault
|H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
|Kang VI
|Kang
|H20, Cu, Pb, Ti, Sb
|Bradbury III
|Bradbury
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ti
|Newton V-b
|Newton
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, W, Au, Ti
|Bardeen V-e
|Bardeen
|H20, Pb, Ti
|Charybdis V
|Charybdis
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, W, Au, Ti, Sb
|Zelazny II
|Zelazny
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W, Ti
|Zelazny VII-b
|Zelazny
|H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ti
|Zelazny VII-c
|Zelazny
|H20, Pb, Ti
|Rana I
|Rana
|Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
|Rana V
|Rana
|H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, Ti
|Verne II
|Verne
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ti
|Pyraas II
|Pyraas
|H20, Cl, Pb, U, Ar, SiH3Cl, Ir, Ti
What Is Titanium (Ti) Used For In Starfield?
Titanium (Ti) is used in 31 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Research Lab
|Outpost Defense 1
|Research
|Helmet Mods 2
|Research
|Muzzle Mods 1
|Research
|Magazine And Battery Mods 1
|Research
|Receiver Mods 1
|Research
Weapon Workbench
|Suppressor
|Barrel Mod
|Folding Stock
|Grip and Stock Mod
|Tactical Folding Stock
|Grip and Stock Mod
|Tactical Stock
|Grip and Stock Mod
|Tactical Grip
|Grip and Stock Mod
|Bullet Hose
|Internal Mod
|High Powered
|Internal Mod
|High Velocity
|Internal Mod
|Overclocked
|Internal Mod
|Shock Charge Band
|Internal Mod
|Drum Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Flechette Drum Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Choke
|Muzzle Mod
|Double Barrel Muzzle
|Muzzle Mod
|Focus Nozzle
|Muzzle Mod
|Large Muzzle Brake
|Muzzle Mod
|Muzzle Brake
|Muzzle Mod
|Shock Charge Band
|Muzzle Mod
|Stealth Lasers
|Muzzle Mod
|Short Scope
|Optic Mod
|Burst Fire
|Receiver Mod
|Fully Automatic
|Receiver Mod
|Semi-Automatic
|Receiver Mod
Spacesuit Workbench
|Explosive Shielding
|Spacesuit Mod
|Exo Servos
|Spacesuit Mod
|Explosive Shielding
|Helmet Mod