Starfield | Where To Get Titanium (Ti)

Titanium (Ti)

MASS
0.5
VALUE
12

Titanium (Ti) is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Titanium (Ti)

Titanium (Ti) can be harvested or extracted from the 41 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Titan Sol H20, Pb, W, Ti
Pluto Sol H20, Pb, W, Ti
Procyon II Procyon A Ni, Pb, Ti
Eridani VII-c Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Guniibuu VI-d Guniibuu H20, Pb, HnCn, Ti
Guniibuu VI-e Guniibuu H20, Pb, W, Ti
Vega II-b Vega H20, Pb, Ti, Dy
Heilo Cheyenne H20, Pb, W, Ti
Jaffa I Jaffa Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ti, Dy
Jaffa VII-b Jaffa H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Dy
Copernicus II Copernicus H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, C6Hn, F, Ti
Copernicus VIII-c Copernicus H20, Pb, Ti
Heisenberg VIII-b Heisenberg H20, Pb, W, Ti
Alpha Andraste IV Alpha Andraste H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ti, Pd
Ternion III Alpha Ternion H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Ti, R-COC
Ternion VI Alpha Ternion H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, W, Ta, Ti
Hyla VII-a Hyla H20, Cl, Pb, W, Li, Ti
Khayyam IV Khayyam H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti
Freya VII-a Freya H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, W, xF4, Ti
Bara V-a Bara H20, Pb, Ti
Rutherford V-a Rutherford H20, Cu, Pb, Ti
Groombridge VII-b Groombridge H20, Pb, Ti
Schrodinger II Schrodinger Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad
Tirna VIII-c Alpha Tirna H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, Dy
Tirna X-a Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, W, Au, Ti
Sparta II Sparta Pb, U, W, Ti
Maal III Maal Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Au, Ti
Gamma Vulpes IV-a Gamma Vulpes H20, Pb, U, W, Ti, Dy
Foucault VII-a Foucault H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
Kang VI Kang H20, Cu, Pb, Ti, Sb
Bradbury III Bradbury H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ti
Newton V-b Newton H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, W, Au, Ti
Bardeen V-e Bardeen H20, Pb, Ti
Charybdis V Charybdis H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, W, Au, Ti, Sb
Zelazny II Zelazny H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W, Ti
Zelazny VII-b Zelazny H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ti
Zelazny VII-c Zelazny H20, Pb, Ti
Rana I Rana Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
Rana V Rana H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, Ti
Verne II Verne H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ti
Pyraas II Pyraas H20, Cl, Pb, U, Ar, SiH3Cl, Ir, Ti

What Is Titanium (Ti) Used For In Starfield?

Titanium (Ti) is used in 31 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Outpost Defense 1 Research
Helmet Mods 2 Research
Muzzle Mods 1 Research
Magazine And Battery Mods 1 Research
Receiver Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Suppressor Barrel Mod
Folding Stock Grip and Stock Mod
Tactical Folding Stock Grip and Stock Mod
Tactical Stock Grip and Stock Mod
Tactical Grip Grip and Stock Mod
Bullet Hose Internal Mod
High Powered Internal Mod
High Velocity Internal Mod
Overclocked Internal Mod
Shock Charge Band Internal Mod
Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Flechette Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Choke Muzzle Mod
Double Barrel Muzzle Muzzle Mod
Focus Nozzle Muzzle Mod
Large Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod
Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod
Shock Charge Band Muzzle Mod
Stealth Lasers Muzzle Mod
Short Scope Optic Mod
Burst Fire Receiver Mod
Fully Automatic Receiver Mod
Semi-Automatic Receiver Mod

Spacesuit Workbench

Explosive Shielding Spacesuit Mod
Exo Servos Spacesuit Mod
Explosive Shielding Helmet Mod

