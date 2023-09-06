Starfield | Where To Get Titanium (Ti)

Titanium (Ti) MASS

0.5 VALUE

12

Titanium (Ti) is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Titanium (Ti)

Titanium (Ti) can be harvested or extracted from the 41 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Titanium (Ti) Used For In Starfield?

Titanium (Ti) is used in 31 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Outpost Defense 1 Research Helmet Mods 2 Research Muzzle Mods 1 Research Magazine And Battery Mods 1 Research Receiver Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Suppressor Barrel Mod Folding Stock Grip and Stock Mod Tactical Folding Stock Grip and Stock Mod Tactical Stock Grip and Stock Mod Tactical Grip Grip and Stock Mod Bullet Hose Internal Mod High Powered Internal Mod High Velocity Internal Mod Overclocked Internal Mod Shock Charge Band Internal Mod Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Flechette Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Choke Muzzle Mod Double Barrel Muzzle Muzzle Mod Focus Nozzle Muzzle Mod Large Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod Shock Charge Band Muzzle Mod Stealth Lasers Muzzle Mod Short Scope Optic Mod Burst Fire Receiver Mod Fully Automatic Receiver Mod Semi-Automatic Receiver Mod

Spacesuit Workbench