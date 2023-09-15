Starfield | Where To Get Toxin

Toxin Common organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

8

Toxin is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Toxin

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Toxin in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Toxin.

What Is Toxin Used For In Starfield?

Toxin is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench