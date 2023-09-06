Starfield | Where To Get Tungsten (W)

Tungsten (W)
Uncommon inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
Tungsten (W) is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Tungsten (W)
Tungsten (W) can be harvested or extracted from the 74 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Bondar
|Alpha Centauri
|Cl, Ni, Pb, W, Pt, Xe
|Voss
|Alpha Centauri
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, V, Dy
|Titan
|Sol
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Pluto
|Sol
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Procyon I
|Procyon A
|Cl, Cu, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, F, W, Ir
|Altair IV-c
|Altair
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, W
|Eridani VII-c
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
|Guniibuu VI-e
|Guniibuu
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Heilo
|Cheyenne
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Thren
|Cheyenne
|H20, Pb, W
|Jaffa I
|Jaffa
|Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ti, Dy
|Jaffa VII-b
|Jaffa
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Dy
|Copernicus I
|Copernicus
|H20, Ni, Pb, W
|Heisenberg II
|Heisenberg
|H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, Ir, xF4
|Heisenberg IV
|Heisenberg
|H20, Cu, Pb, F, W, xF4
|Heisenberg VIII-b
|Heisenberg
|H20, Pb, W, Ti
|Beta Marae II
|Beta Marae
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, Pd
|Carinae V-c
|Carinae
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Xe, Pd
|Arachna
|Delta Pavonis
|H20, Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Dy
|Cassiopeia II-a
|Eta Cassiopeia
|H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W
|Nikola II
|Nikola
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, W, Pu
|Decaran III
|Decaran
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, Pd
|Ternion III
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Ti, R-COC
|Ternion V
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta
|Ternion VI
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, W, Ta, Ti
|Enlil VI-b
|Enlil
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, W, Au
|Hyla VII-a
|Hyla
|H20, Cl, Pb, W, Li, Ti
|Khayyam IV
|Khayyam
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti
|Khayyam VI-b
|Khayyam
|H20, Pb, W
|Shoza V
|Shoza
|H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, R-COC
|Shoza VII-a
|Shoza
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, F, W
|Muphrid V-b
|Muphrid
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, W, Xe
|Muphrid VIII-c
|Muphrid
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, W
|Freya VII-a
|Freya
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, W, xF4, Ti
|Ixyll VII-b
|Ixyll
|H20, Cu, Pb, W, Au
|Lantana II
|Lantana
|Ni, Pb, U, W
|Bolivar I
|Bolivar
|H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, W
|Groombridge II
|Groombridge
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W
|Schrodinger II
|Schrodinger
|Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad
|Xi Ophiuchi VI-e
|Xi Ophiuchi
|H20, Cl, Pb, U, W, Ir, V, Dy
|Feynman V
|Feynman
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, IL
|Feynman VI-a
|Feynman
|H20, Pd, W
|Feynman VI-c
|Feynman
|H20, Pb, W
|Tirna V
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, V
|Tirna VII-b
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Pb, W
|Tirna VIII-c
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, Dy
|Tirna X-a
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, W, Au, Ti
|Alchiba III-a
|Alchiba
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W
|N’raal
|Nirah
|H20, Pb, W
|Serpentis II
|Serpentis
|H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
|Sparta II
|Sparta
|Pb, U, W, Ti
|Maal VII
|Maal
|H20, Cu, Ni, F, W, xF4, Pt
|Gamma Vulpes IV-a
|Gamma Vulpes
|H20, Pb, U, W, Ti, Dy
|Masada IV
|Masada
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
|Masada V-c
|Masada
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, W
|Foucault V-d
|Foucault
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W
|Foucault VII-a
|Foucault
|H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
|Newton III
|Newton
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, W, Li, Au
|Newton V-b
|Newton
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, W, Au, Ti
|Nemeria II
|Nemeria
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ne
|Nemeria VI-b
|Nemeria
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, HnCn, W, Yb
|Charybdis V
|Charybdis
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, W, Au, Ti, Sb
|Zelazny II
|Zelazny
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W, Ti
|Zelazny III
|Zelazny
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Cs
|Rana I
|Rana
|Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
|Rana III
|Rana
|H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Pt
|Rana V
|Rana
|H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, Ti
|Archimedes III
|Archimedes
|H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
|Hawking I
|Hawking
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W
|Huygens VI-a
|Huygens
|Pb, U, W, V, Pu
|Huygens VIII
|Huygens
|H20, Cl, Pb, SiH3Cl, W
|Verne II
|Verne
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ti
|Bohr VII
|Bohr
|H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, W
|Fermi VII-b
|Fermi
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
What Is Tungsten (W) Used For In Starfield?
Tungsten (W) is used in 36 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Outpost Development
|Extractor – Iron
|Structure
Research Lab
|Manufacturing 2
|Research
|Horticulture 1
|Research
|Helmet Mods 1
|Research
|Barrel Mods 2
|Research
|Muzzle Mods 1
|Research
|Internal Mods 1
|Research
Weapon Workbench
|Bull Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Stabilizing Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Suppressor
|Barrel Mod
|Shielded Tool Grip
|Grip and Stock Mod
|Precision Tuning
|Internal Mod
|Armor-Piercing Rounds
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Extended Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Flechette Large Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Large Battery
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Large Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Medium Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Small Battery
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Small Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Standard Battery
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Standard Flechette Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Standard Magazine
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Standard Shells
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Choke
|Muzzle Mod
|Double Barrel Muzzle
|Muzzle Mod
|Focal Lens
|Muzzle Mod
|Large Muzzle Brake
|Muzzle Mod
|Muzzle Brake
|Muzzle Mod
|Short Suppressor
|Muzzle Mod
|Spread Nozzle
|Muzzle Mod
|Suppressor
|Muzzle Mod
Spacesuit Workbench
|Heavy Shielding
|Spacesuit Mod
|Em Shielding
|Helmet Mod
|Energy Shielding
|Helmet Mod
|Heavy Shielding
|Helmet Mod