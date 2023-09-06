Starfield | Where To Get Tungsten (W)

By

Tungsten (W)

Uncommon inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.7
VALUE
16

Tungsten (W) is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Tungsten (W)

Tungsten (W) can be harvested or extracted from the 74 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Bondar Alpha Centauri Cl, Ni, Pb, W, Pt, Xe
Voss Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, V, Dy
Titan Sol H20, Pb, W, Ti
Pluto Sol H20, Pb, W, Ti
Procyon I Procyon A Cl, Cu, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, F, W, Ir
Altair IV-c Altair H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, W
Eridani VII-c Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Guniibuu VI-e Guniibuu H20, Pb, W, Ti
Heilo Cheyenne H20, Pb, W, Ti
Thren Cheyenne H20, Pb, W
Jaffa I Jaffa Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ti, Dy
Jaffa VII-b Jaffa H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Dy
Copernicus I Copernicus H20, Ni, Pb, W
Heisenberg II Heisenberg H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, Ir, xF4
Heisenberg IV Heisenberg H20, Cu, Pb, F, W, xF4
Heisenberg VIII-b Heisenberg H20, Pb, W, Ti
Beta Marae II Beta Marae H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, Pd
Carinae V-c Carinae H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Xe, Pd
Arachna Delta Pavonis H20, Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Dy
Cassiopeia II-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W
Nikola II Nikola H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, W, Pu
Decaran III Decaran H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, Pd
Ternion III Alpha Ternion H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Ti, R-COC
Ternion V Alpha Ternion H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta
Ternion VI Alpha Ternion H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, W, Ta, Ti
Enlil VI-b Enlil H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, W, Au
Hyla VII-a Hyla H20, Cl, Pb, W, Li, Ti
Khayyam IV Khayyam H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti
Khayyam VI-b Khayyam H20, Pb, W
Shoza V Shoza H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, R-COC
Shoza VII-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, F, W
Muphrid V-b Muphrid H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, W, Xe
Muphrid VIII-c Muphrid H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, W
Freya VII-a Freya H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, W, xF4, Ti
Ixyll VII-b Ixyll H20, Cu, Pb, W, Au
Lantana II Lantana Ni, Pb, U, W
Bolivar I Bolivar H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, W
Groombridge II Groombridge H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W
Schrodinger II Schrodinger Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad
Xi Ophiuchi VI-e Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Pb, U, W, Ir, V, Dy
Feynman V Feynman H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, IL
Feynman VI-a Feynman H20, Pd, W
Feynman VI-c Feynman H20, Pb, W
Tirna V Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, V
Tirna VII-b Alpha Tirna H20, Pb, W
Tirna VIII-c Alpha Tirna H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, Dy
Tirna X-a Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, W, Au, Ti
Alchiba III-a Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W
N’raal Nirah H20, Pb, W
Serpentis II Serpentis H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
Sparta II Sparta Pb, U, W, Ti
Maal VII Maal H20, Cu, Ni, F, W, xF4, Pt
Gamma Vulpes IV-a Gamma Vulpes H20, Pb, U, W, Ti, Dy
Masada IV Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
Masada V-c Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, W
Foucault V-d Foucault H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W
Foucault VII-a Foucault H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
Newton III Newton H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, W, Li, Au
Newton V-b Newton H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, W, Au, Ti
Nemeria II Nemeria H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ne
Nemeria VI-b Nemeria H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, HnCn, W, Yb
Charybdis V Charybdis H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, W, Au, Ti, Sb
Zelazny II Zelazny H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W, Ti
Zelazny III Zelazny H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Cs
Rana I Rana Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
Rana III Rana H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Pt
Rana V Rana H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, Ti
Archimedes III Archimedes H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
Hawking I Hawking H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W
Huygens VI-a Huygens Pb, U, W, V, Pu
Huygens VIII Huygens H20, Cl, Pb, SiH3Cl, W
Verne II Verne H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ti
Bohr VII Bohr H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, W
Fermi VII-b Fermi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy

What Is Tungsten (W) Used For In Starfield?

Tungsten (W) is used in 36 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Extractor – Iron Structure

Research Lab

Manufacturing 2 Research
Horticulture 1 Research
Helmet Mods 1 Research
Barrel Mods 2 Research
Muzzle Mods 1 Research
Internal Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Bull Barrel Barrel Mod
Stabilizing Barrel Barrel Mod
Suppressor Barrel Mod
Shielded Tool Grip Grip and Stock Mod
Precision Tuning Internal Mod
Armor-Piercing Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Extended Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Flechette Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Large Battery Magazine and Battery Mod
Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Medium Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Small Battery Magazine and Battery Mod
Small Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Standard Battery Magazine and Battery Mod
Standard Flechette Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Standard Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Standard Shells Magazine and Battery Mod
Choke Muzzle Mod
Double Barrel Muzzle Muzzle Mod
Focal Lens Muzzle Mod
Large Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod
Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod
Short Suppressor Muzzle Mod
Spread Nozzle Muzzle Mod
Suppressor Muzzle Mod

Spacesuit Workbench

Heavy Shielding Spacesuit Mod
Em Shielding Helmet Mod
Energy Shielding Helmet Mod
Heavy Shielding Helmet Mod

