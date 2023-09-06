Starfield | Where To Get Tungsten (W)

Tungsten (W) Uncommon inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.7 VALUE

16

Tungsten (W) is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Tungsten (W)

Tungsten (W) can be harvested or extracted from the 74 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Tungsten (W) Used For In Starfield?

Tungsten (W) is used in 36 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Extractor – Iron Structure

Research Lab

Manufacturing 2 Research Horticulture 1 Research Helmet Mods 1 Research Barrel Mods 2 Research Muzzle Mods 1 Research Internal Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Bull Barrel Barrel Mod Stabilizing Barrel Barrel Mod Suppressor Barrel Mod Shielded Tool Grip Grip and Stock Mod Precision Tuning Internal Mod Armor-Piercing Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod Extended Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Flechette Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Large Battery Magazine and Battery Mod Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Medium Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Small Battery Magazine and Battery Mod Small Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Standard Battery Magazine and Battery Mod Standard Flechette Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Standard Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Standard Shells Magazine and Battery Mod Choke Muzzle Mod Double Barrel Muzzle Muzzle Mod Focal Lens Muzzle Mod Large Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod Muzzle Brake Muzzle Mod Short Suppressor Muzzle Mod Spread Nozzle Muzzle Mod Suppressor Muzzle Mod

Spacesuit Workbench