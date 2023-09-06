Starfield | Where To Get Uranium (U)

By

Uranium (U)

Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.7
VALUE
14

Uranium (U) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Uranium (U)

Uranium (U) can be harvested or extracted from the 241 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Danra Narion He-3, Al, U, Ir
Grimsey Narion U, Ir, V, Pu
Voss Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, V, Dy
Zamka Alpha Centauri H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, V
Hawley Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co
Procyon I Procyon A Cl, Cu, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, F, W, Ir
Procyon IV Procyon A H20, Ni, U, Co
Procyon VI-c Procyon A H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn
Altair I Altair Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Ir, Pt, Pu
Altair II Altair H20, U, Ar, C6Hn
Sirius II Sirius H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, Li, Xe
Sirius II-a Sirius H20, He-3, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn
Kapteyn I Kapteyn’s Star H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
Tau Ceti I Tau Ceti He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Pt, V, Pd
Eridani I Eridani Cl, U
Eridani III Eridani H20, U, Ar, Ir, V, Pu
Eridani III-b Eridani H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Eridani VII-c Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Eridani VIII-d Eridani H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Li
Nesoi Olympus H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, R-COC, Ta
Ourea Olympus H20, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, R-COC, V
Erebus Olympus Fe, U, HnCn
Dionysus Olympus H20, Pb, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, C6Hn, HnCn
Guniibuu III Guniibuu H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V, R-COC
Guniibuu IV Guniibuu H20, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Indum I Indum H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Indum II Indum H20, Al, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Be, F
Andromas I Andromas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
Vega II-d Vega H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Pd
Bindi Cheyenne He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ag
Washakie Cheyenne H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ag, Ne
Belwah Cheyenne H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir, V
Neebas Kryx H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, Au, Pu
Max Kryx H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Li
Jaffa I Jaffa Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ti, Dy
Jaffa II-a Jaffa H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Pd, Pu
Jaffa III Jaffa H20, Cl, Cu, U, SiH3Cl
Jaffa IV Jaffa H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ar, V, R-COC
Heisenberg II Heisenberg H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, Ir, xF4
Heisenberg V Heisenberg H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Alpha Marae I Alpha Marae Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, V
Alpha Marae III-d Alpha Marae H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Li
Beta Marae I Beta Marae H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, Ar
Beta Marae IV-b Beta Marae H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, V
Beta Marae V-c Beta Marae H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, HnCn, V, Pu
Alpha Andraste V Alpha Andraste H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir
Beta Andraste I-a Beta Andraste H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, V
Arachna Delta Pavonis H20, Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Dy
Ampere Delta Pavonis H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir, V
Volt Delta Pavonis H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Yb
Cassiopeia II-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W
Cassiopeia III Eta Cassiopeia H20, Cl, Ni, U
Cassiopeia IV-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Nikola II Nikola H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, W, Pu
Nikola III Nikola H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Ta
Nikola VII-a Nikola H20, Ni, U, Ar, F, Co, Ir, Pt
Rasalhague I Rasalhague Fe, U, HnCn, Yb
Decaran III Decaran H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, Pd
Decaran VII-b Decaran He-3, U, Ir, Vy
Ternion II Alpha Ternion U, Pu
Ternion V Alpha Ternion H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta
Beta Ternion II Beta Ternion H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Pt, Pd
Proxima Ternion II Proxima Ternion U
Proxima Ternion IV Proxima Ternion H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Li, Pu
Enlil I Enlil Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Enlil I-a Enlil Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir
Enlil V Enlil H20, Cu, U, F, Ir, V
Enlil VI-b Enlil H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, W, Au
Hyla I Hyla H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ir, Hg
Hyla V-a Hyla H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, Ta, V, Ne
Hyla VIII-d Hyla H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, Pu
Khayyam II Khayyam H20, Cl, U, Ar, SiH3Cl, Ir, Xe, Pu
Moloch I Moloch H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Hg
Moloch VI-b Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
Shoza I Shoza H20, Cu, U, Ir
Shoza II-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Shoza VIII-d Shoza H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pd
Arcturus I Arcturus He-3, Pb, U, Ir
Arcturus II Arcturus H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir
Muphrid I Muphrid U, Ir
Muphrid II Muphrid H20, Cu, U
Muphrid III Muphrid Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, V
Muphrid VII-b Muphrid H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, F, Co, Sb
Muphrid VIII-a Muphrid H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ag, Pt, V
Porrima IV-d Porrima H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, R-COC, Pu, Ne
Freya II Freya Cl, Pb, U, V
Freya IV Freya H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
Freya IX-b Freya H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Ixyll I Ixyll Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn, Ir
Ixyll IV Ixyll H20, Ni, U, Ar, R-COC, Ne
Ixyll VII-a Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
Ixyll VIII-a Ixyll He-3, Al, U, Be, Ir, Pu
Ixyll IX-d Ixyll H20, Cu, U, F, V
Bara II Bara Fe, U, Ir
Bara VII-d Bara H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, Li
Rutherford IV-d Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
Rutherford V-b Rutherford H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Hg
Rutherford VI-a Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
Heinlein II Heinlein Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Heinlein III Heinlein H20, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pd, Ne
Denebola I-b Denebola H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, Ag, Ir
Lantana II Lantana Ni, Pb, U, W
Lantana VI Lantana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, V
Lantana VIII-b Lantana H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt, Pu
Rivera I Rivera H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co, Pt
Nirvana Nirvana Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
Nirvana II Nirvana H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, xF4, V, IL
Nirvana III Nirvana H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, V
Ursae Major I Ursae Majoris Cu, U, F
Ursae Major I-b Ursae Majoris Cu, U, F
Ursae Minor I Ursae Minoris Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir
Kumasi II Kumasi H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Pt, Pd, Pu
Kumasi VI Kumasi H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Cs
Groombridge I Groombridge H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
Groombridge III Groombridge H20, Pb, U, Ag
Groombridge VIII-d Groombridge H20, Cl, U, Ar, Ir, Li
Celebrai I Celebrai Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Schrodinger II Schrodinger Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad
Schrodinger V Schrodinger H20, Ni, U, Ir, V
Schrodinger VIII-a Schrodinger H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn
Xi Ophiuchi II Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Fe, U, V
Xi Ophiuchi III Xi Ophiuchi Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, Sb, Yb
Xi Ophiuchi VI-d Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Xi Ophiuchi VI-e Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Pb, U, W, Ir, V, Dy
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c Xi Ophiuchi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-a Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, F, Au, Sb
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-c Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-e Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Pu
Feynman I Feynman Cl, Cu, U, SiH3Cl, F, Ir, Li, xF4
Feynman II Feynman Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
Feynman III Feynman H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
Feynman VII-b Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
Linnaeus I Linnaeus U, Ir
Linnaeus III Linnaeus H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, F, xF4
Linnaeus IV-a Linnaeus H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Tirna IV Alpha Tirna H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, V
Tirna V Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, V
Tirna VIII-d Alpha Tirna H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, R-COC
Tirna VIII-e Alpha Tirna H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Ne
Alchiba II Alchiba Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir
Alchiba IV Alchiba H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ir, xF4, V
Alchiba V Alchiba H20, Pb, U, Ar, Ir
Lontrah Nirah He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
Delah Nirah He-3, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Serpentis I Serpentis He-3, Al, U, V
Sparta I Sparta Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
Sparta II Sparta Pb, U, W, Ti
Sparta V Sparta H20, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Pt, Ta
Sparta VI-b Sparta H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ir, Pd
Maal IV Maal H20, Cl, Pb, U, Ag, Ir, Hg
Maal VI-a Maal H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
Maal VIII Maal H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Maal IX-b Maal H20, Cl, Cu, U, V, Sb
Delta Vulpes V-c Delta Vulpes H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, xF4
Gamma Vulpes II-a Gamma Vulpes H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir
Gamma Vulpes IV-a Gamma Vulpes H20, Pb, U, W, Ti, Dy
Bannoc I Bannoc Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Hg
Bannoc II Bannoc H20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, V
Masada II Masada Pb, U, Ag, Ir
Masada IV Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
Masada V-c Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, W
Syrma I Syrma Ni, Pb, U, Co
Syrma II Syrma Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, Pu
Syrma V Syrma H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, xF4, Pt
Syrma VI-c Syrma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
Bel II-a Bel H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Sb
Foucault II Foucault Cl, U, Ir, Pu
Foucault VII-a Foucault H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
Foucault VII-e Foucault H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
Kang IV Kang H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, V
Kang IV-a Kang H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ar
Kang VII-b Kang H20, Cu, Ni, U, Ir
Kang VII-c Kang H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, xF4
Bradbury II Bradbury Fe, Pb, U, HnCn
Bradbury III Bradbury H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ti
Bradbury IV Bradbury H20, U, Ar, C6Hn
Newton II Newton H20, Al, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Newton III Newton H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, W, Li, Au
Zosma II Zosma H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Zosma III-a Zosma H20, He-3, Cl, U
Zosma V-a Zosma H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn
Bardeen I Bardeen Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ta
Bardeen II Bardeen Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ta
Bardeen V-b Bardeen Cl, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Bardeen V-d Bardeen H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, F, Ir, Ta
Nemeria IV-b Nemeria H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Pd, Dy
Nemeria V-c Nemeria H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Charybdis I Charybdis Fe, Pb, U
Charybdis IV Charybdis H20, Cu, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Au
Charybdis VI Charybdis H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, Pt
Charybdis VI-b Charybdis H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ta
Leonis I Leonis He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
Leonis I-b Leonis He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Leonis II Leonis He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
Leonis III Leonis H20, U, Ir, Pu
Leonis VI Leonis H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Leonis VII Leonis H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Zelazny V Zelazny H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Li, Pt, Xe
Zelazny VII-d Zelazny H20, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, V, Pd, Pu
Zelazny VIII-c Zelazny H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Pt, Pd
Rana I Rana Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
Rana II Rana Cl, Pb, U, Ag
Rana VI-b Rana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Rana VI-d Rana H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, Ag
Katydid I-a Katydid H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Yb
Algorab I Algorab Pb, U, Ir
Algorab III-a Algorab H20, He-3, U, Ar
Marduk II Marduk Cu, Ni, U, Co, Pt, V, Pd, Pu
Marduk III Marduk Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl
Marduk V Marduk H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Archimedes I Archimedes H20, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Pt
Archimedes II Archimedes H20, U, Ar
Archimedes VI Archimedes H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, Pt
Archimedes VI-a Archimedes H20, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, Ir, R-COC
Hawking III Hawking H20, Cu, U, Ir, xF4
Huygens II Huygens Cl, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
Huygens VI-a Huygens Pb, U, W, V, Pu
Huygens VII-a Huygens H20, Cl, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Ti
Huygens VII-b Huygens H20, U, Ir
Verne I Verne U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Pu, Ne, Vr
Verne III Verne H20, Cu, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pd
Verne IV Verne H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ag, Ir, V
Verne V Verne H20, Fe, Pb, U, V, Hg, Yb
Verne VII-d Verne H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, Ag, Hg
Bohr IV Bohr Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Au, Pt, Sb
Bohr V Bohr H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Cs
Fermi I Fermi Pb, U, Ag, V, Hg
Fermi III Fermi H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir, V
Fermi IV Fermi H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, V
Fermi VII-a Fermi H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Pt, Pd
Fermi VII-c Fermi H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
Strix I Strix H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
Strix III-a Strix H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Strix III-c Strix H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, Pd
Strix V Strix H20, Cl, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Xe
Pyraas II Pyraas H20, Cl, Pb, U, Ar, SiH3Cl, Ir, Ti
Pyraas III Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co, V, Cs
Pyraas IV Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt
Pyraas VI-a Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Li
Pyraas VII Pyraas H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, V
Polvo Valo H20, Ni, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V

What Is Uranium (U) Used For In Starfield?

Uranium (U) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Depleted Uranium Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Glow Sights Muzzle Mod

