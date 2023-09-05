Starfield | Where To Get Vanadium (V)

Vanadium (V)
MASS
0.7
0.7
VALUE
24
24
Vanadium (V) is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Vanadium (V)
Vanadium (V) can be harvested or extracted from the 64 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Grimsey
|Narion
|U, Ir, V, Pu
|Voss
|Alpha Centauri
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, V, Dy
|Zamka
|Alpha Centauri
|H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, V
|Kapteyn I
|Kapteyn’s Star
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
|Tau Ceti I
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Pt, V, Pd
|Eridani III
|Eridani
|H20, U, Ar, Ir, V, Pu
|Eridani III-b
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
|Ourea
|Olympus
|H20, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, R-COC, V
|Guniibuu III
|Guniibuu
|H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V, R-COC
|Andromas I
|Andromas
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
|Belwah
|Cheyenne
|H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir, V
|Jaffa IV
|Jaffa
|H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ar, V, R-COC
|Alpha Marae I
|Alpha Marae
|Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, V
|Beta Marae IV-b
|Beta Marae
|H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, V
|Beta Marae V-c
|Beta Marae
|H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, HnCn, V, Pu
|Beta Andraste I-a
|Beta Andraste
|H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, V
|Ampere
|Delta Pavonis
|H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir, V
|Enlil V
|Enlil
|H20, Cu, U, F, Ir, V
|Hyla V-a
|Hyla
|H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, Ta, V, Ne
|Moloch I
|Moloch
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Hg
|Muphrid III
|Muphrid
|Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, V
|Muphrid VIII-a
|Muphrid
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ag, Pt, V
|Freya II
|Freya
|Cl, Pb, U, V
|Ixyll IX-d
|Ixyll
|H20, Cu, U, F, V
|Rutherford IV-d
|Rutherford
|H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
|Heinlein II
|Heinlein
|Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
|Lantana VI
|Lantana
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, V
|Nirvana
|Nirvana
|Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
|Nirvana II
|Nirvana
|H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, xF4, V, IL
|Nirvana III
|Nirvana
|H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, V
|Groombridge I
|Groombridge
|H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
|Schrodinger V
|Schrodinger
|H20, Ni, U, Ir, V
|Xi Ophiuchi II
|Xi Ophiuchi
|H20, Ni, Fe, U, V
|Xi Ophiuchi VI-e
|Xi Ophiuchi
|H20, Cl, Pb, U, W, Ir, V, Dy
|Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c
|Xi Ophiuchi
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
|Feynman II
|Feynman
|Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
|Feynman III
|Feynman
|H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
|Tirna IV
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, V
|Tirna V
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, V
|Alchiba IV
|Alchiba
|H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ir, xF4, V
|Serpentis I
|Serpentis
|He-3, Al, U, V
|Sparta I
|Sparta
|Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
|Maal VIII
|Maal
|H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
|Maal IX-b
|Maal
|H20, Cl, Cu, U, V, Sb
|Bannoc II
|Bannoc
|H20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, V
|Masada IV
|Masada
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
|Foucault VII-a
|Foucault
|H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
|Kang IV
|Kang
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, V
|Newton II
|Newton
|H20, Al, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
|Nemeria IV-b
|Nemeria
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Pd, Dy
|Nemeria V-c
|Nemeria
|H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
|Zelazny VII-d
|Zelazny
|H20, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, V, Pd, Pu
|Rana I
|Rana
|Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
|Marduk II
|Marduk
|Cu, Ni, U, Co, Pt, V, Pd, Pu
|Huygens II
|Huygens
|Cl, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
|Huygens VI-a
|Huygens
|Pb, U, W, V, Pu
|Verne IV
|Verne
|H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ag, Ir, V
|Verne V
|Verne
|H20, Fe, Pb, U, V, Hg, Yb
|Fermi I
|Fermi
|Pb, U, Ag, V, Hg
|Fermi III
|Fermi
|H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir, V
|Fermi IV
|Fermi
|H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, V
|Pyraas III
|Pyraas
|H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co, V, Cs
|Pyraas VII
|Pyraas
|H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, V
|Polvo
|Valo
|H20, Ni, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
What Is Vanadium (V) Used For In Starfield?
Vanadium (V) is used in 4 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Weapon Workbench
|Foregrip With Recon Laser Sight
|Laser Mod
|Recon Laser Sight
|Laser Mod
|Holographic Sight
|Optic Mod
|Medium Scope
|Optic Mod