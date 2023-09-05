Starfield | Where To Get Vanadium (V)

By

Home
Guides
Weapons
Armor
Aid
Resources
Planets

Vanadium (V)

MASS
0.7
VALUE
24

Vanadium (V) is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes
Vanadium starfield

All Planets With Vanadium (V)

Vanadium (V) can be harvested or extracted from the 64 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Grimsey Narion U, Ir, V, Pu
Voss Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, V, Dy
Zamka Alpha Centauri H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, V
Kapteyn I Kapteyn’s Star H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
Tau Ceti I Tau Ceti He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Pt, V, Pd
Eridani III Eridani H20, U, Ar, Ir, V, Pu
Eridani III-b Eridani H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Ourea Olympus H20, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, R-COC, V
Guniibuu III Guniibuu H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V, R-COC
Andromas I Andromas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
Belwah Cheyenne H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir, V
Jaffa IV Jaffa H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ar, V, R-COC
Alpha Marae I Alpha Marae Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, V
Beta Marae IV-b Beta Marae H20, Ni, U, Co, Ir, V
Beta Marae V-c Beta Marae H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, HnCn, V, Pu
Beta Andraste I-a Beta Andraste H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, V
Ampere Delta Pavonis H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir, V
Enlil V Enlil H20, Cu, U, F, Ir, V
Hyla V-a Hyla H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, Ta, V, Ne
Moloch I Moloch H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Hg
Muphrid III Muphrid Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, V
Muphrid VIII-a Muphrid H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ag, Pt, V
Freya II Freya Cl, Pb, U, V
Ixyll IX-d Ixyll H20, Cu, U, F, V
Rutherford IV-d Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
Heinlein II Heinlein Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Lantana VI Lantana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, V
Nirvana Nirvana Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
Nirvana II Nirvana H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, xF4, V, IL
Nirvana III Nirvana H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, V
Groombridge I Groombridge H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
Schrodinger V Schrodinger H20, Ni, U, Ir, V
Xi Ophiuchi II Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Fe, U, V
Xi Ophiuchi VI-e Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Pb, U, W, Ir, V, Dy
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c Xi Ophiuchi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
Feynman II Feynman Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
Feynman III Feynman H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
Tirna IV Alpha Tirna H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, V
Tirna V Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, V
Alchiba IV Alchiba H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ir, xF4, V
Serpentis I Serpentis He-3, Al, U, V
Sparta I Sparta Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
Maal VIII Maal H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Maal IX-b Maal H20, Cl, Cu, U, V, Sb
Bannoc II Bannoc H20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, V
Masada IV Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
Foucault VII-a Foucault H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
Kang IV Kang H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, V
Newton II Newton H20, Al, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Nemeria IV-b Nemeria H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Pd, Dy
Nemeria V-c Nemeria H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Zelazny VII-d Zelazny H20, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, V, Pd, Pu
Rana I Rana Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
Marduk II Marduk Cu, Ni, U, Co, Pt, V, Pd, Pu
Huygens II Huygens Cl, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
Huygens VI-a Huygens Pb, U, W, V, Pu
Verne IV Verne H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ag, Ir, V
Verne V Verne H20, Fe, Pb, U, V, Hg, Yb
Fermi I Fermi Pb, U, Ag, V, Hg
Fermi III Fermi H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir, V
Fermi IV Fermi H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, V
Pyraas III Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co, V, Cs
Pyraas VII Pyraas H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, V
Polvo Valo H20, Ni, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V

What Is Vanadium (V) Used For In Starfield?

Vanadium (V) is used in 4 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Foregrip With Recon Laser Sight Laser Mod
Recon Laser Sight Laser Mod
Holographic Sight Optic Mod
Medium Scope Optic Mod

Leave a Reply