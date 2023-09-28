Starfield | Where To Get Veryl (Vr)

By

Veryl (Vr)

Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.9
VALUE
40

Veryl (Vr) is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Veryl Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 00005DEE

All Planets With Veryl (Vr)

Veryl (Vr) can be harvested or extracted from the 1 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Verne I Verne U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Pu, Ne, Vr

What Is Veryl (Vr) Used For In Starfield?

Veryl (Vr) is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Gut Buster Rounds Mag

