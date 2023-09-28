Starfield | Where To Get Veryl (Vr)

Veryl (Vr) Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.9 VALUE

40

Veryl (Vr) is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Veryl Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00005DEE

All Planets With Veryl (Vr)

Veryl (Vr) can be harvested or extracted from the 1 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Veryl (Vr) Used For In Starfield?

Veryl (Vr) is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench