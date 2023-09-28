Starfield | Where To Get Veryl (Vr)

Veryl (Vr)
Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.9
0.9
VALUE
40
40
Veryl (Vr) is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.
Veryl Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00005DEE
All Planets With Veryl (Vr)
Veryl (Vr) can be harvested or extracted from the 1 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Verne I
|Verne
|U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Pu, Ne, Vr
What Is Veryl (Vr) Used For In Starfield?
Veryl (Vr) is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Weapon Workbench
|Gut Buster Rounds
|Mag