Starfield | Where To Get Vytinium (Vy)

Vytinium (Vy)
Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
2.5
VALUE
116
Vytinium (Vy) is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 2.5 and Value of 116. This makes it a low value per weight item.
Vytinium Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00005DEF
All Planets With Vytinium (Vy)
Vytinium (Vy) can be harvested or extracted from the 1 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Decaran VII-b
|Decaran
|He-3, U, Ir, Vy
What Is Vytinium (Vy) Used For In Starfield?
Currently, we do not know of any crafting recipe that exists for Vytinium (Vy).