Starfield | Where To Get Vytinium (Vy)

Vytinium (Vy)

Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
2.5
VALUE
116

Vytinium (Vy) is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 2.5 and Value of 116. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Crafting Recipes

Vytinium Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 00005DEF

All Planets With Vytinium (Vy)

Vytinium (Vy) can be harvested or extracted from the 1 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Decaran VII-b Decaran He-3, U, Ir, Vy

What Is Vytinium (Vy) Used For In Starfield?

Currently, we do not know of any crafting recipe that exists for Vytinium (Vy).

