Starfield | Where To Get Water (H2O)

Water (H2O) Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

4

Water (H20) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Water (H2O)

Water (H20) can be found on 948 Planets or Moons. Because this list is about half of all orbiting bodies, we won’t include a list here for every planet that has Water.

There is also a random chance that points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have these resources at them or in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Water (H2O) Used For In Starfield?

Water (H20) is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab