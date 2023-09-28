Starfield | Where To Get Xenon (Xe)

Xenon (Xe)
Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
Xenon (Xe) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.8 and Value of 27. This makes it a low value per weight item.
Xenon Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 000057DD
All Planets With Xenon (Xe)
Xenon (Xe) can be harvested or extracted from the 20 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Bondar
|Alpha Centauri
|Cl, Ni, Pb, W, Pt, Xe
|Sirius II
|Sirius
|H20, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Ir, Li, Xe
|Andromas I
|Andromas
|H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
|Okoro Beta
|Lunara
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Xe
|Leviathan VI-b
|Leviathan
|H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, Xe
|Carinae V-c
|Carinae
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Xe, Pd
|Alpha Andraste III
|Alpha Andraste
|H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, Xe
|Ternion V-a
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co, Xe
|Khayyam II
|Khayyam
|H20, Cl, U, Ar, SiH3Cl, Ir, Xe, Pu
|Muphrid V-b
|Muphrid
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, W, Xe
|Freya IX-a
|Freya
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Xe
|Heinlein VI-a
|Heinlein
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co, Xe, Pd
|Kumasi IX-a
|Kumasi
|H20, Cl, Xe
|Zosma I-a
|Zosma
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Xe
|Bardeen V-c
|Bardeen
|H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, SiH3Cl, Co, Pt, Xe
|Zelazny I
|Zelazny
|Cl, Pb, Xe
|Zelazny V
|Zelazny
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Li, Pt, Xe
|Huygens II
|Huygens
|Cl, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
|Fermi V
|Fermi
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Xe
|Strix V
|Strix
|H20, Cl, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Xe
What Is Xenon (Xe) Used For In Starfield?
Currently, we do not know of any crafting recipe that exists for Xenon (Xe).