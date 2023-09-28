Starfield | Where To Get Ytterbium (Yb)

Ytterbium (Yb) Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

1.2 VALUE

38

Ytterbium (Yb) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 1.2 and Value of 38. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Ytterbium Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00005571

All Planets With Ytterbium (Yb)

Ytterbium (Yb) can be harvested or extracted from the 34 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Ytterbium (Yb) Used For In Starfield?

Ytterbium (Yb) is used in 9 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Receiver Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench