Starfield | Where To Get Ytterbium (Yb)

By

Ytterbium (Yb)

Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
1.2
VALUE
38

Ytterbium (Yb) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 1.2 and Value of 38. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Crafting Recipes

Ytterbium Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 00005571

All Planets With Ytterbium (Yb)

Ytterbium (Yb) can be harvested or extracted from the 34 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Tau Ceti V Tau Ceti H20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, Pd, Yb
Indum III-b Indum H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Co, xF4, Ta, Yb
Indum V-a Indum He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Tidacha I-c Tidacha He-3, Fe, Yb
Leviathan IV Leviathan H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, F, Yb
Maheo II Maheo H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, xF4, Yb
Volt Delta Pavonis H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Yb
Rasalhague I Rasalhague Fe, U, HnCn, Yb
Khayyam III-b Khayyam He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Shoza I-a Shoza He-3, Fe, Yb
Muphrid III-a Muphrid He-3, Fe, Yb
Denebola III-a Denebola H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Celebrai I Celebrai Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Xi Ophiuchi III Xi Ophiuchi Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, Sb, Yb
Xi Ophiuchi V-a Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Fe, Yb
Zeta Ophiuchi I Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag, Ta, Yb
Linnaeus IV-b Linnaeus H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
Alchiba V-a Alchiba He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Maal I Maal He-3, Fe, Yb
Masada III Masada H20, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, HnCn, Pt, Yb
Syrma VI-c Syrma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
Kang I Kang He-3, Fe, Yb
Kang IV-b Kang He-3, Fe, Yb
Kang VIII-c Kang H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Yb
Bradbury I Bradbury He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Bardeen I-a Bardeen He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
Nemeria VI-b Nemeria H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, HnCn, W, Yb
Leonis VIII-c Leonis H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, Yb
Rana III-a Rana He-3, Fe, Yb
Katydid I-a Katydid H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Yb
Archimedes V-a Archimedes H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, Ta, Pd, Yb
Hawking IV-a Hawking He-3, Fe, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Verne V Verne H20, Fe, Pb, U, V, Hg, Yb
Fermi X Fermi He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb

What Is Ytterbium (Yb) Used For In Starfield?

Ytterbium (Yb) is used in 9 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Receiver Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Overclocked Internal
Shock Charge Band Internal
Ignition Beams Mag
Double Barrel Muzzle Muzzle
Shock Charge Band Muzzle
Binary Trigger Optics
Binary Trigger Receiver
Burst Fire Receiver

Leave a Reply