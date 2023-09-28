Starfield | Where To Get Ytterbium (Yb)

Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
1.2
VALUE
38
Ytterbium (Yb) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 1.2 and Value of 38. This makes it a low value per weight item.
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
player.additem 00005571
All Planets With Ytterbium (Yb)
Ytterbium (Yb) can be harvested or extracted from the 34 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.