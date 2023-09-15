Starfield | Where To Get Zero-G Gimbal

Zero-G Gimbal Rare manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

2.8 VALUE

93

Zero-G Gimbal is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Zero-G Gimbal

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Zero-G Gimbal in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Zero-G Gimbal.

What Is Zero-G Gimbal Used For In Starfield?

Zero-G Gimbal is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Spacesuit Workbench