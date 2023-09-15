Starfield | Where To Get Zero Wire

By

Zero Wire

Common manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
1.7
VALUE
52

Zero Wire is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

Where To Get Zero Wire

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Zero Wire in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Zero Wire.

What Is Zero Wire Used For In Starfield?

Zero Wire is used in 28 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Manufacturing 1 Research
Manufacturing 2 Research
Power Generation 1 Research
Robots 1 Research
Outpost Defense 1 Research
Helmet Mods 2 Research
Internal Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Amplifier Cover
Amplifier Internal
Binary Trigger Optics
Binary Trigger Receiver
Bullet Hose Internal
Focus Nozzle Muzzle
Foregrip With Recon Laser Sight Laser
Hair Trigger Internal
Holographic Sight Optics
Ignition Beams Mag
Long Scope Optics
Medium Scope Optics
Overclocked Internal
Precision Tuning Internal
Recon Laser Sight Laser
Recon Scope Optics
Spread Nozzle Muzzle
Stealth Lasers Muzzle
Tesla Pylons Mag

Spacesuit Workbench

Balanced Boostpack Pack Mod
Sensor Array Helmet Mod

