Starfield | Where To Get Zero Wire

Zero Wire
Common manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
1.7
1.7
VALUE
52
52
Zero Wire is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.
Where To Get Zero Wire
There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Zero Wire in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Zero Wire.
What Is Zero Wire Used For In Starfield?
Zero Wire is used in 28 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Research Lab
|Manufacturing 1
|Research
|Manufacturing 2
|Research
|Power Generation 1
|Research
|Robots 1
|Research
|Outpost Defense 1
|Research
|Helmet Mods 2
|Research
|Internal Mods 1
|Research
Weapon Workbench
|Amplifier
|Cover
|Amplifier
|Internal
|Binary Trigger
|Optics
|Binary Trigger
|Receiver
|Bullet Hose
|Internal
|Focus Nozzle
|Muzzle
|Foregrip With Recon Laser Sight
|Laser
|Hair Trigger
|Internal
|Holographic Sight
|Optics
|Ignition Beams
|Mag
|Long Scope
|Optics
|Medium Scope
|Optics
|Overclocked
|Internal
|Precision Tuning
|Internal
|Recon Laser Sight
|Laser
|Recon Scope
|Optics
|Spread Nozzle
|Muzzle
|Stealth Lasers
|Muzzle
|Tesla Pylons
|Mag
Spacesuit Workbench
|Balanced Boostpack
|Pack Mod
|Sensor Array
|Helmet Mod