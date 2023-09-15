Starfield | Where To Get Zero Wire

Zero Wire Common manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

1.7 VALUE

52

Zero Wire is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Zero Wire

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Zero Wire in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Zero Wire.

What Is Zero Wire Used For In Starfield?

Zero Wire is used in 28 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Manufacturing 1 Research Manufacturing 2 Research Power Generation 1 Research Robots 1 Research Outpost Defense 1 Research Helmet Mods 2 Research Internal Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Amplifier Cover Amplifier Internal Binary Trigger Optics Binary Trigger Receiver Bullet Hose Internal Focus Nozzle Muzzle Foregrip With Recon Laser Sight Laser Hair Trigger Internal Holographic Sight Optics Ignition Beams Mag Long Scope Optics Medium Scope Optics Overclocked Internal Precision Tuning Internal Recon Laser Sight Laser Recon Scope Optics Spread Nozzle Muzzle Stealth Lasers Muzzle Tesla Pylons Mag

Spacesuit Workbench