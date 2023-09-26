Starfield | Whiteout

Whiteout Aid An unstable, refined form of the chem Squall. Dangerously addictive and associated with unchecked aggression. MASS

0.1 VALUE

525 +25% Damage for 2m

+35% Movement Speed for 2m

Whiteout is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +25% Damage for 2m, +35% Movement Speed for 2m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.1 and Value of 525. This makes it a high value per weight item.

How to Get Whiteout

Players can find Whiteout from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Whiteout Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00143CB2

How to Craft Whiteout

Players can craft Whiteout at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:

Resources Requirements 1x Stimulant

2x Squall

3x Toxin Performance Enhancement 3

Chemistry 2

Whiteout Uses In Crafting

Whiteout can also be used in crafting in the following recipes: