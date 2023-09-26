Starfield | Xenofresh Paella

Xenofresh Paella Aid A fish-and-vegetable spiced stew in red broth. MASS

0.5 VALUE

350 Restores 10 Health

+75 Energy Resistance for 5m

Xenofresh Paella is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 10 Health, +75 Energy Resistance for 5m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 350. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Xenofresh Paella

Players can find Xenofresh Paella from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Xenofresh Paella Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command: