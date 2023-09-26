Starfield | Xenofresh Paella

Xenofresh Paella
A fish-and-vegetable spiced stew in red broth.
- Restores 10 Health
- +75 Energy Resistance for 5m
Xenofresh Paella is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 10 Health, +75 Energy Resistance for 5m.
The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 350. This makes it a low value per weight item.
How to Get Xenofresh Paella
Players can find Xenofresh Paella from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.
Xenofresh Paella Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00249C42