Starfield | Xenoyaki

Xenoyaki Aid Minced fish stuffed into balls of dough and grilled in a molded pan. MASS

0.5 VALUE

295 Restores 15 Health

+2% Exp Gain for 30m

Xenoyaki is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 15 Health, +2% Exp Gain for 30m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 295. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Xenoyaki

Players can find Xenoyaki from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Xenoyaki Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command: