In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , it's important to maintain your health. As far as food is concerned, Hyrule is rather bountiful. Fruit is one such ingredient in cooked dishes that absolutely recovers lost hearts (health). Keep your eye out for apple trees. There are also fruits that have elemental properties and can be fused to items like arrows for elemental effects. Below is a listing of all fruit in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Item

Hearts Recovered

Sell Price

Buy Price (Rupees)

totk-golden-apple-icon.png

Golden Apple

1.5

8

32

totk-palm-fruit-icon.png

Palm Fruit

1

4

16

totk-hylian-tomato-icon.png

Hylian Tomato

1

4

16

totk-apple-icon.png

Apple

0.5

3

12

totk-wildberry-icon.png

Wildberry

0.5

3

12

totk-voltfruit-icon.png

Voltfruit

0.5

4

16

totk-fleet-lotus-seeds-icon.png

Fleet-Lotus Seeds

0.5

5

20

totk-hydromelon-icon.png

Hydromelon

0.5

4

16

totk-mighty-bananas-icon.png

Mighty Bananas

0.5

5

20

totk-spicy-pepper-icon.png

Spicy Pepper

0.5

3

12

totk-fire-fruit-icon.png

Fire Fruit

0.25

3

12

totk-ice-fruit-icon.png

Ice Fruit

0.25

3

12

totk-shock-fruit-icon.png

Shock Fruit

0.25

3

12

totk-splash-fruit-icon.png

Splash Fruit

0.25

2

10

totk-dazzlefruit-icon.png

Dazzlefruit

0.25

5

20

totk-brightbloom-seed-icon.png

Brightbloom Seed

0

2

8

totk-giant-brightbloom-seed-icon.png

Giant Brightbloom Seed

0

4

16