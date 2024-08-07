In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , it's important to maintain your health. As far as food is concerned, Hyrule is rather bountiful. Fruit is one such ingredient in cooked dishes that absolutely recovers lost hearts (health). Keep your eye out for apple trees. There are also fruits that have elemental properties and can be fused to items like arrows for elemental effects. Below is a listing of all fruit in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.