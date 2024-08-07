In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , heavy swords or sword-type weapons enable Link to pack a greater punch with each swing of the weapon. Of course, this comes at the cost of speed and the use of a shield in Link's other hand. Below is a listing of all heavy sword and heavy sword-type weapons available in-game. Click on the individual item for further details.

Icon

Item

Durability

Fuse Extra Durability

Fuse Attack Power

totk-farming-hoe-icon.png

Farming Hoe

6

10

6

totk-boat-oar-icon.png

Boat Oar

8

10

4

totk-giant-boomerang-icon.png

Giant Boomerang

18

25

11

totk-travelers-claymore-icon.png

Traveler's Claymore

16

25

6

totk-soldiers-claymore-icon.png

Soldier's Claymore

17

25

8

totk-knights-claymore-icon.png

Knight's Claymore

18

25

11

totk-royal-claymore-icon.png

Royal Claymore

20

25

14

totk-zora-longsword-icon.png

Zora Longsword

20

25

8

totk-cobble-crusher-icon.png

Cobble Crusher

18

25

9

totk-boulder-breaker-icon.png

Boulder Breaker

40

25

38

totk-biggorons-sword-icon.png

Biggoron's Sword

60

25

36

totk-gerudo-claymore-icon.png

Gerudo Claymore

10

5

10

totk-eightfold-longblade-icon.png

Eightfold Longblade

18

25

8

totk-dusk-claymore-icon.png

Dusk Claymore

50

25

32

totk-fierce-deity-sword-icon.png

Fierce Deity Sword

35

25

38

totk-rusty-claymore-icon.png

Rusty Claymore

8

10

6

totk-royal-guards-claymore-icon.png

Royal Guard's Claymore

11

10

32

totk-thick-stick-icon.png

Thick Stick

14

25

5

totk-sturdy-thick-stick-icon.png

Sturdy Thick Stick

26

25

7

totk-gnarled-thick-stick-icon.png

Gnarled Thick Stick

16

25

19

totk-zonaite-longsword-icon.png

Zonaite Longsword

15

25

8

totk-strong-zonaite-longsword-icon.png

Strong Zonaite Longsword

16

25

10

totk-mighty-zonaite-longsword-icon.png

Mighty Zonaite Longsword

18

25

15

totk-magic-scepter-icon.png

Magic Scepter

14

25

7

totk-moblin-arm-icon.png

Moblin Arm

5

3

28

totk-gloom-club-icon.png

Gloom Club

14

10

50