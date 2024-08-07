In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , you'll want to obtain every advantage you can against your Hyrulian enemies. The best way to do so is by fusing ore with weapons to enhance their power. Sometimes this will increase physical attacks while other ore materials provide elemental enhancements. More valuable ores can also offer you an avenue for high quantities of rupees should you be willing to sell them. See the comprehensive listing below of all ore materials in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Item

Sell Price

Buy Price (Rupees)

totk-diamond-icon.png

Diamond

500

2000

totk-ruby-icon.png

Ruby

110

440

totk-sapphire-icon.png

Sapphire

150

600

totk-topaz-icon.png

Topaz

80

320

totk-opal-icon.png

Opal

30

120

totk-amber-icon.png

Amber

10

40

totk-luminous-stone-icon.png

Luminous Stone

20

80

totk-flint-icon.png

Flint

5

20

totk-kings-scale-icon.png

King's Scale

120

totk-hylian-pine-cone-icon.png

Hylian Pine Cone

2

8

totk-wood-icon.png

Wood

2

12

totk-zonaite-icon.png

Zonaite

3

12

totk-large-zonaite-icon.png

Large Zonaite

6

24