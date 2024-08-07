In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , you'll want to obtain every advantage you can against your Hyrulian enemies. The best way to do so is by fusing ore with weapons to enhance their power. Sometimes this will increase physical attacks while other ore materials provide elemental enhancements. More valuable ores can also offer you an avenue for high quantities of rupees should you be willing to sell them. See the comprehensive listing below of all ore materials in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.