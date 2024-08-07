In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , a sword might be too close for comfort for you. So, if you want a mid-range weapon that enables you to maintain some distance from your enemy, a mighty spear thrust might be the strategy you're looking for. Below is a comprehensive listing of all Spears available in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Icon
|
Weapon
|
Attack Power
|
Durability
|
Alterability
|
|
8
|
10
|
3
|
|
12
|
10
|
4
|
|
12
|
10
|
4
|
|
20
|
25
|
3
|
|
24
|
25
|
3
|
|
25
|
25
|
4
|
|
26
|
25
|
6
|
|
30
|
25
|
7
|
|
24
|
25
|
6
|
|
26
|
25
|
6
|
|
70
|
25
|
22
|
|
25
|
25
|
4
|
|
15
|
5
|
6
|
|
12
|
10
|
3
|
|
14
|
10
|
15
|
|
18
|
25
|
2
|
|
34
|
25
|
4
|
|
22
|
25
|
10
|
|
22
|
25
|
4
|
|
24
|
25
|
6
|
|
27
|
25
|
8
|
|
14
|
25
|
4
|
|
16
|
10
|
40