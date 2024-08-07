In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , a sword might be too close for comfort for you. So, if you want a mid-range weapon that enables you to maintain some distance from your enemy, a mighty spear thrust might be the strategy you're looking for. Below is a comprehensive listing of all Spears available in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Weapon

Attack Power

Durability

Alterability

totk-wooden-mop-icon.png

Wooden Mop

8

10

3

totk-farmers-pitchfork-icon.png

Farmer's Pitchfork

12

10

4

totk-fishing-harpoon-icon.png

Fishing Harpoon

12

10

4

totk-throwing-spear-icon.png

Throwing Spear

20

25

3

totk-travelers-spear-icon.png

Traveler's Spear

24

25

3

totk-soldiers-spear-icon.png

Soldier's Spear

25

25

4

totk-knights-halberd-icon.png

Knight's Halberd

26

25

6

totk-royal-halberd-icon.png

Royal Halberd

30

25

7

totk-forest-dwellers-spear-icon.png

Forest Dweller's Spear

24

25

6

totk-zora-spear-icon.png

Zora Spear

26

25

6

totk-lightscale-trident-icon.png

Lightscale Trident

70

25

22

totk-feathered-spear-icon.png

Feathered Spear

25

25

4

totk-gerudo-spear-icon.png

Gerudo Spear

15

5

6

totk-rusty-halberd-icon.png

Rusty Halberd

12

10

3

totk-royal-guards-spear-icon.png

Royal Guard's Spear

14

10

15

totk-long-stick-icon.png

Long Stick

18

25

2

totk-sturdy-long-stick-icon.png

Sturdy Long Stick

34

25

4

totk-gnarled-long-stick-icon.png

Gnarled Long Stick

22

25

10

totk-zonaite-spear-icon.png

Zonaite Spear

22

25

4

totk-strong-zonaite-spear-icon.png

Strong Zonaite Spear

24

25

6

totk-mighty-zonaite-spear-icon.png

Mighty Zonaite Spear

27

25

8

totk-magic-staff-icon.png

Magic Staff

14

25

4

totk-gloom-spear-icon.png

Gloom Spear

16

10

40