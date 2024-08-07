Link's must trusted weapon is the steel in his hand - or giant tree branch if that's all you've got. Regardless, slashing your way through the hostile denizens of Hyrule couldn't be done without a capable weapon in-hand. A sword will get the job done. There are many sword options throughout your travels. Some sword-type weapons might be more blunt like clubs. However, they're all handled relatively similarly. See the list below for all sword-type options available in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Icon
|
Weapon
|
Attack Power
|
Durability
|
Alterability
|
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
|
4
|
10
|
2
|
|
8
|
10
|
2
|
|
5
|
10
|
4
|
|
16
|
25
|
6
|
|
20
|
25
|
16
|
|
16
|
25
|
5
|
|
17
|
25
|
6
|
|
18
|
25
|
7
|
|
20
|
25
|
10
|
|
17
|
25
|
7
|
|
20
|
25
|
6
|
|
18
|
25
|
6
|
|
10
|
5
|
8
|
|
60
|
25
|
28
|
|
16
|
25
|
6
|
|
6
|
10
|
5
|
|
27
|
25
|
17
|
|
10
|
10
|
22
|
|
45
|
25
|
24
|
|
12
|
25
|
4
|
|
24
|
25
|
5
|
|
14
|
25
|
14
|
|
17
|
25
|
8
|
|
15
|
25
|
6
|
|
16
|
25
|
7
|
|
18
|
25
|
10
|
|
14
|
25
|
6
|
|
5
|
3
|
20
|
|
5
|
3
|
22
|
|
15
|
10
|
41
|
|
6
|
10
|
6
|
|
8
|
10
|
4
|
|
18
|
25
|
11
|
|
16
|
25
|
6
|
|
17
|
25
|
8
|
|
18
|
25
|
11
|
|
20
|
25
|
14
|
|
20
|
25
|
8
|
|
18
|
25
|
9
|
|
40
|
25
|
38
|
|
60
|
25
|
36
|
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
|
18
|
25
|
8
|
|
50
|
25
|
32
|
|
35
|
25
|
38
|
|
8
|
10
|
6
|
|
11
|
10
|
32
|
|
14
|
25
|
5
|
|
26
|
25
|
7
|
|
16
|
25
|
19
|
|
15
|
25
|
8
|
|
16
|
25
|
10
|
|
18
|
25
|
15
|
|
14
|
25
|
7
|
|
5
|
3
|
28
|
|
14
|
10
|
50
|
|
4
|
25
|
-