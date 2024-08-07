Link's must trusted weapon is the steel in his hand - or giant tree branch if that's all you've got. Regardless, slashing your way through the hostile denizens of Hyrule couldn't be done without a capable weapon in-hand. A sword will get the job done. There are many sword options throughout your travels. Some sword-type weapons might be more blunt like clubs. However, they're all handled relatively similarly. See the list below for all sword-type options available in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Click on a specific item for further details.