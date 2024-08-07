Link's must trusted weapon is the steel in his hand - or giant tree branch if that's all you've got. Regardless, slashing your way through the hostile denizens of Hyrule couldn't be done without a capable weapon in-hand. A sword will get the job done. There are many sword options throughout your travels. Some sword-type weapons might be more blunt like clubs. However, they're all handled relatively similarly. See the list below for all sword-type options available in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Weapon

Attack Power

Durability

Alterability

totk-master-sword-icon.png

Master Sword

40

-

-

totk-tree-branch-icon.png

Tree Branch

4

10

2

totk-torch-icon.png

Torch

8

10

2

totk-soup-ladle-icon.png

Soup Ladle

5

10

4

totk-boomerang-icon.png

Boomerang

16

25

6

totk-sea-breeze-boomerang-icon.png

Sea-Breeze Boomerang

20

25

16

totk-travelers-sword-icon.png

Traveler's Sword

16

25

5

totk-soldiers-broadsword-icon.png

Soldier's Broadsword

17

25

6

totk-knights-broadsword-icon.png

Knight's Broadsword

18

25

7

totk-royal-broadsword-icon.png

Royal Broadsword

20

25

10

totk-forest-dwellers-sword-icon.png

Forest Dweller's Sword

17

25

7

totk-zora-sword-icon.png

Zora Sword

20

25

6

totk-feathered-edge-icon.png

Feathered Edge

18

25

6

totk-gerudo-scimitar-icon.png

Gerudo Scimitar

10

5

8

totk-scimitar-of-the-seven-icon.png

Scimitar of the Seven

60

25

28

totk-eightfold-blade-icon.png

Eightfold Blade

16

25

6

totk-rusty-broadsword-icon.png

Rusty Broadsword

6

10

5

totk-sword-of-the-hero-icon.png

Sword of the Hero

27

25

17

totk-royal-guards-sword-icon.png

Royal Guard's Sword

10

10

22

totk-white-sword-of-the-sky-icon.png

White Sword of the Sky

45

25

24

totk-wooden-stick-icon.png

Wooden Stick

12

25

4

totk-sturdy-wooden-stick-icon.png

Sturdy Wooden Stick

24

25

5

totk-gnarled-wooden-stick-icon.png

Gnarled Wooden Stick

14

25

14

totk-lizal-boomerang-icon.png

Lizal Boomerang

17

25

8

totk-zonaite-sword-icon.png

Zonaite Sword

15

25

6

totk-strong-zonaite-sword-icon.png

Strong Zonaite Sword

16

25

7

totk-mighty-zonaite-sword-icon.png

Mighty Zonaite Sword

18

25

10

totk-magic-rod-icon.png

Magic Rod

14

25

6

totk-bokoblin-arm-icon.png

Bokoblin Arm

5

3

20

totk-lizalfos-arm-icon.png

Lizalfos Arm

5

3

22

totk-gloom-sword-icon.png

Gloom Sword

15

10

41

totk-farming-hoe-icon.png

Farming Hoe

6

10

6

totk-boat-oar-icon.png

Boat Oar

8

10

4

totk-giant-boomerang-icon.png

Giant Boomerang

18

25

11

totk-travelers-claymore-icon.png

Traveler's Claymore

16

25

6

totk-soldiers-claymore-icon.png

Soldier's Claymore

17

25

8

totk-knights-claymore-icon.png

Knight's Claymore

18

25

11

totk-royal-claymore-icon.png

Royal Claymore

20

25

14

totk-zora-longsword-icon.png

Zora Longsword

20

25

8

totk-cobble-crusher-icon.png

Cobble Crusher

18

25

9

totk-boulder-breaker-icon.png

Boulder Breaker

40

25

38

totk-biggorons-sword-icon.png

Biggoron's Sword

60

25

36

totk-gerudo-claymore-icon.png

Gerudo Claymore

10

5

10

totk-eightfold-longblade-icon.png

Eightfold Longblade

18

25

8

totk-dusk-claymore-icon.png

Dusk Claymore

50

25

32

totk-fierce-deity-sword-icon.png

Fierce Deity Sword

35

25

38

totk-rusty-claymore-icon.png

Rusty Claymore

8

10

6

totk-royal-guards-claymore-icon.png

Royal Guard's Claymore

11

10

32

totk-thick-stick-icon.png

Thick Stick

14

25

5

totk-sturdy-thick-stick-icon.png

Sturdy Thick Stick

26

25

7

totk-gnarled-thick-stick-icon.png

Gnarled Thick Stick

16

25

19

totk-zonaite-longsword-icon.png

Zonaite Longsword

15

25

8

totk-strong-zonaite-longsword-icon.png

Strong Zonaite Longsword

16

25

10

totk-mighty-zonaite-longsword-icon.png

Mighty Zonaite Longsword

18

25

15

totk-magic-scepter-icon.png

Magic Scepter

14

25

7

totk-moblin-arm-icon.png

Moblin Arm

5

3

28

totk-gloom-club-icon.png

Gloom Club

14

10

50

totk-decayed-master-sword-icon.png

Decayed Master Sword

4

25

-