There are many Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to utilize to build almost anything you can think of. From cars, to planes, to helicopters, and even mech warriors, Hyrule is your oyster!

To use the device dispensers, drop in any type of Construct Horn for a small amount of devices, a Zonai Charge for more devices, or a Large Zonai Charge for a large amount of devices. You can hold up to 5 of whatever items you want to drop in the dispenser, to receive more at a time.

This article will go over the exact coordinate locations of each of the dispensers as well as the devices that can come from them. We also provide the general area as well as the closest shrine so that you can fast travel to it to save time.

Area

Shrine

Coordinates

Devices Available

West Hebra Sky Archipelago

Ijo-o Shrine

-3803, 2767, 0688

East Hebra Sky Archipelago

Taninoud Shrine

-1705, 3371, 0934

North Tabantha Sky Archipelago

Ga-Ahisas Shrine

-3612, 1066, 1642

Tabantha Sky Archipelago

Taunhiy Shrine

-2371, 0782, 0597

Tabantha Sky Archipelago

Ganos Shrine

-3455, 0394, 1681

North Gerudo Sky Archipelago

Mayasiar Shrine

-3457, -0374, 1929

East Gerudo Sky Archipelago

Rakashog Shrine

-1772, -2019, 1134

South Hyrule Sky Archipelago

Jinodok Shrine

-1213, -1585, 0993

North Hyrule Sky Archipelago

Mayam Shrine

0443, 2822, 1806

North Hyrule Sky Archipelago

Simosiwak Shrine

0215, 1982, 0741

South Eldin Sky Archipelago

Kadaunar Shrine

1983, 1222, 1237

Sky Mine

Gikaku Shrine

4558, 2076, 1141

Sokkala Sky Archipelago

Natak Shrine

3755, 1543, 1143

Lanayru Sky Archipelago

Igoshon Shrine

3430, 0637, 1303

Lanayru Sky Archipelago

Jirutagumac Shrine

2916,0502, 0937

South Lanayru Sky Archipelago

Sihajog Shrine

4511, -0806, 1103

South Lanayru Sky Archipelago

Mayanas Shrine

4675, -1030, 1775

North Necluda Sky Archipelago

Josiu Shrine

1778, -1096, 0904

Zonaite Forge Island

Yansamin Shrine

2321, -1719, 1471

Necluda Sky Archipelago

Kumamayn Shrine

2852, -2959, 1198

West Necluda Sky Archipelago

Ukoojisi Shrine

1344, -2151, 0571

Thunderhead Isles

Joku-Usin Shrine

1104, -3332, 0814

Great Sky Island

Nachoyah Shrine

0435, -1686, 1429

Great Sky Island

Gutanbac Shrine

0769, -1260, 1565

Gerudo Canyon Pass

Riogok Shrine

-1620, -1889, -0012

Kakariko Village

Makasura Shrine

1838, -1094, 0141

Lake Akkala

Jochi-Ihiga Shrine

3808, 1562, 0076

Under Death Mountain

Mustis Lightroot

2191, 2641, -0943

Left-Leg Depot

Muokuij Lightroot

1058, -2321, -0533