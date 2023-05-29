There are many Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to utilize to build almost anything you can think of. From cars, to planes, to helicopters, and even mech warriors, Hyrule is your oyster!

To use the device dispensers, drop in any type of Construct Horn for a small amount of devices, a Zonai Charge for more devices, or a Large Zonai Charge for a large amount of devices. You can hold up to 5 of whatever items you want to drop in the dispenser, to receive more at a time.

This article will go over the exact coordinate locations of each of the dispensers as well as the devices that can come from them. We also provide the general area as well as the closest shrine so that you can fast travel to it to save time.