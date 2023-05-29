There are many Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to utilize to build almost anything you can think of. From cars, to planes, to helicopters, and even mech warriors, Hyrule is your oyster!
To use the device dispensers, drop in any type of Construct Horn for a small amount of devices, a Zonai Charge for more devices, or a Large Zonai Charge for a large amount of devices. You can hold up to 5 of whatever items you want to drop in the dispenser, to receive more at a time.
This article will go over the exact coordinate locations of each of the dispensers as well as the devices that can come from them. We also provide the general area as well as the closest shrine so that you can fast travel to it to save time.
|
Area
|
Shrine
|
Coordinates
|
Devices Available
|
West Hebra Sky Archipelago
|
Ijo-o Shrine
|
-3803, 2767, 0688
|
East Hebra Sky Archipelago
|
Taninoud Shrine
|
-1705, 3371, 0934
|
North Tabantha Sky Archipelago
|
Ga-Ahisas Shrine
|
-3612, 1066, 1642
|
Tabantha Sky Archipelago
|
Taunhiy Shrine
|
-2371, 0782, 0597
|
Tabantha Sky Archipelago
|
Ganos Shrine
|
-3455, 0394, 1681
|
North Gerudo Sky Archipelago
|
Mayasiar Shrine
|
-3457, -0374, 1929
|
East Gerudo Sky Archipelago
|
Rakashog Shrine
|
-1772, -2019, 1134
|
South Hyrule Sky Archipelago
|
Jinodok Shrine
|
-1213, -1585, 0993
|
North Hyrule Sky Archipelago
|
Mayam Shrine
|
0443, 2822, 1806
|
North Hyrule Sky Archipelago
|
Simosiwak Shrine
|
0215, 1982, 0741
|
South Eldin Sky Archipelago
|
Kadaunar Shrine
|
1983, 1222, 1237
|
Sky Mine
|
Gikaku Shrine
|
4558, 2076, 1141
|
Sokkala Sky Archipelago
|
Natak Shrine
|
3755, 1543, 1143
|
Lanayru Sky Archipelago
|
Igoshon Shrine
|
3430, 0637, 1303
|
Lanayru Sky Archipelago
|
Jirutagumac Shrine
|
2916,0502, 0937
|
South Lanayru Sky Archipelago
|
Sihajog Shrine
|
4511, -0806, 1103
|
South Lanayru Sky Archipelago
|
Mayanas Shrine
|
4675, -1030, 1775
|
North Necluda Sky Archipelago
|
Josiu Shrine
|
1778, -1096, 0904
|
Zonaite Forge Island
|
Yansamin Shrine
|
2321, -1719, 1471
|
Necluda Sky Archipelago
|
Kumamayn Shrine
|
2852, -2959, 1198
|
West Necluda Sky Archipelago
|
Ukoojisi Shrine
|
1344, -2151, 0571
|
Thunderhead Isles
|
Joku-Usin Shrine
|
1104, -3332, 0814
|
Great Sky Island
|
Nachoyah Shrine
|
0435, -1686, 1429
|
Great Sky Island
|
Gutanbac Shrine
|
0769, -1260, 1565
|
Gerudo Canyon Pass
|
Riogok Shrine
|
-1620, -1889, -0012
|
Kakariko Village
|
Makasura Shrine
|
1838, -1094, 0141
|
Lake Akkala
|
Jochi-Ihiga Shrine
|
3808, 1562, 0076
|
Under Death Mountain
|
Mustis Lightroot
|
2191, 2641, -0943
|
Left-Leg Depot
|
Muokuij Lightroot
|
1058, -2321, -0533