Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Database

Welcome to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Database. We have every new item introduced in the game, including items that are making a return appearance from Breath of the Wild.
The icons above bring you to each category’s page. For example, if you are looking for a list of all armor, simply click the armor icon:
You will find all item categories here including:
You can also simply use the search bars within the table below to find what you are looking for. The table shows the first 50 items by default, but you can adjust this using the “Show” drop-down option.
|Icon
|Item Name
|Class
|Sub Class
|Acorn
|Material
|Ingredient
|Amber
|Material
|Ore
|Apple
|Material
|Fruit
|Armoranth
|Material
|Plant
|Armored Carp
|Material
|Seafood
|Armored Porgy
|Material
|Seafood
|Big Hearty Radish
|Material
|Vegetable
|Big Hearty Truffle
|Material
|Shroom
|Bird Egg
|Material
|Ingredient
|Bladed Rhino Beetle
|Material
|Critter
|Blue Nightshade
|Material
|Plant
|Bokoblin Fang
|Material
|Monster Part
|Bokoblin Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Bright-Eyed Crab
|Material
|Seafood
|Cane Sugar
|Material
|Ingredient
|Chickaloo Tree Nut
|Material
|Ingredient
|Chillfin Trout
|Material
|Seafood
|Chillshroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Chuchu Jelly
|Material
|Monster Part
|Cold Darner
|Material
|Critter
|Cool Safflina
|Material
|Plant
|Courser Bee Honey
|Material
|Ingredient
|Diamond
|Material
|Ore
|Electric Darner
|Material
|Critter
|Electric Keese Wing
|Material
|Monster Part
|Electric Safflina
|Material
|Plant
|Energetic Rhino Beetle
|Material
|Critter
|Endura Carrot
|Material
|Vegetable
|Endura Shroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Fairy
|Material
|Ingredient
|Fire Keese Wing
|Material
|Monster Part
|Fireproof Lizard
|Material
|Critter
|Fleet-Lotus Seeds
|Material
|Fruit
|Flint
|Material
|Ore
|Fortified Pumpkin
|Material
|Vegetable
|Fresh Milk
|Material
|Ingredient
|Goat Butter
|Material
|Ingredient
|Goron Spice
|Material
|Ingredient
|Hearty Bass
|Material
|Seafood
|Hearty Blueshell Snail
|Material
|Seafood
|Hearty Durian
|Material
|Fruit
|Hearty Lizard
|Material
|Critter
|Hearty Radish
|Material
|Vegetable
|Hearty Salmon
|Material
|Seafood
|Hearty Truffle
|Material
|Shroom
|Hightail Lizard
|Material
|Critter
|Hinox Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Hinox Toenail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Hinox Tooth
|Material
|Monster Part
|Hot-Footed Frog
|Material
|Critter
|Hydromelon
|Material
|Fruit
|Hylian Rice
|Material
|Ingredient
|Hylian Shroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Hyrule Bass
|Material
|Seafood
|Hyrule Herb
|Material
|Plant
|Ice Keese Wing
|Material
|Monster Part
|Icy Lizalfos Tail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Ironshell Crab
|Material
|Seafood
|Ironshroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Keese Eyeball
|Material
|Monster Part
|Keese Wing
|Material
|Monster Part
|Lizalfos Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Lizalfos Tail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Lizalfos Talon
|Material
|Monster Part
|Luminous Stone
|Material
|Ore
|Lynel Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Lynel Hoof
|Material
|Monster Part
|Lynel Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Mighty Bananas
|Material
|Fruit
|Mighty Carp
|Material
|Seafood
|Mighty Porgy
|Material
|Seafood
|Mighty Thistle
|Material
|Plant
|Moblin Fang
|Material
|Monster Part
|Moblin Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Moblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Molduga Fin
|Material
|Monster Part
|Molduga Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Monster Extract
|Material
|Ingredient
|Octo Balloon
|Material
|Monster Part
|Octorok Eyeball
|Material
|Monster Part
|Octorok Tentacle
|Material
|Monster Part
|Opal
|Material
|Ore
|Palm Fruit
|Material
|Fruit
|Raw Bird Thigh
|Material
|Meat
|Raw Bird Drumstick
|Material
|Meat
|Raw Gourmet Meat
|Material
|Meat
|Raw Meat
|Material
|Meat
|Raw Prime Meat
|Material
|Meat
|Raw Whole Bird
|Material
|Meat
|Razorclaw Crab
|Material
|Seafood
|Razorshroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Red Chuchu Jelly
|Material
|Monster Part
|Red Lizalfos Tail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Restless Cricket
|Material
|Critter
|Rock Salt
|Material
|Ore
|Ruby
|Material
|Ore
|Rugged Rhino Beetle
|Material
|Critter
|Rushroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Sanke Carp
|Material
|Seafood
|Sapphire
|Material
|Ore
|Silent Princess
|Material
|Plant
|Silent Shroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Sizzlefin Trout
|Material
|Seafood
|Smotherwing Butterfly
|Material
|Critter
|Sneaky River Snail
|Material
|Seafood
|Spicy Pepper
|Material
|Fruit
|Stamella Shroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Staminoka Bass
|Material
|Seafood
|Star Fragment
|Material
|Ingredient
|Stealthfin Trout
|Material
|Seafood
|Summerwing Butterfly
|Material
|Critter
|Sunset Firefly
|Material
|Critter
|Sunshroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Swift Carrot
|Material
|Vegetable
|Swift Violet
|Material
|Plant
|Tabantha Wheat
|Material
|Ingredient
|Thunderwing Butterfly
|Material
|Critter
|Tireless Frog
|Material
|Critter
|Topaz
|Material
|Ore
|Voltfin Trout
|Material
|Seafood
|Voltfruit
|Material
|Fruit
|Warm Darner
|Material
|Critter
|Warm Safflina
|Material
|Plant
|White Chuchu Jelly
|Material
|Monster Part
|Wildberry
|Material
|Fruit
|Winterwing Butterfly
|Material
|Critter
|Wood
|Material
|Ingredient
|Yellow Chuchu Jelly
|Material
|Monster Part
|Yellow Lizalfos Tail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Zapshroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Golden Apple
|Material
|Fruit
|Soldier Construct Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Fire Fruit
|Material
|Fruit
|Muddle Bud
|Material
|Plant
|Puffshroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Blue Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Bomb Flower
|Material
|Plant
|Zonai Charge
|Material
|Ingredient
|Zonaite
|Material
|Ore
|Stambulb
|Material
|Plant
|Skyshroom
|Material
|Shroom
|Korok Frond
|Material
|Plant
|Captain Construct I Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Like Like Stone
|Material
|Monster Part
|Giant Brightbloom Seed
|Material
|Plant
|Brightbloom Seed
|Material
|Plant
|Ancient Arowana
|Material
|Seafood
|Hylian Tomato
|Material
|Fruit
|Shock Fruit
|Material
|Fruit
|Splash Fruit
|Material
|Fruit
|Dazzlefruit
|Material
|Fruit
|Brightcap
|Material
|Shroom
|Sundelion
|Material
|Plant
|Glowing Cave Fish
|Material
|Seafood
|Dark Clump
|Material
|Ingredient
|Deep Firefly
|Material
|Critter
|Sticky Lizard
|Material
|Critter
|Sticky Frog
|Material
|Critter
|Horriblin Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Aerocuda Eyeball
|Material
|Monster Part
|Soldier Construct II Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shock Like Stone
|Material
|Monster Part
|Hinox Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue Horriblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Horriblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue Moblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Boss Bokoblin Fang
|Material
|Monster Part
|Horriblin Claw
|Material
|Monster Part
|Hylian Pine Cone
|Material
|Ingredient
|Large Zonaite
|Material
|Ore
|Large Zonai Charge
|Material
|Ingredient
|Oil Jar
|Material
|Ingredient
|Captain Construct II Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Ice-Breath Lizalfos Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Fire-Breath Lizalfos Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Black Lizalfos Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Black Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Aerocuda Wing
|Material
|Monster Part
|Ice Keese Eyeball
|Material
|Monster Part
|Ice Fruit
|Material
|Fruit
|Black Hinox Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Black Horriblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Black Lizalfos Tail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue Hinox Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue Lizalfos Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue Lizalfos Tail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue-Maned Lynel Mace Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue-White Frox Fang
|Material
|Monster Part
|Boss Bokoblin Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Captain Construct III Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Captain Construct IV Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Dinraal's Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Dinraal's Talon
|Material
|Monster Part
|Electric Keese Eyeball
|Material
|Monster Part
|Farosh's Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Farosh's Talon
|Material
|Monster Part
|Fire Keese Eyeball
|Material
|Monster Part
|Fire Like Stone
|Material
|Monster Part
|Frox Fang
|Material
|Monster Part
|Frox Fingernail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gibdo Bone
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gibdo Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gibdo Wing
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gleeok Flame Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gleeok Frost Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gleeok Guts
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gleeok Wing
|Material
|Monster Part
|Hateno Cheese
|Material
|Ingredient
|Ice Like Stone
|Material
|Monster Part
|Light Dragon's Claw
|Material
|Monster Part
|Light Dragon's Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Light Dragon's Scale
|Material
|Monster Part
|Light Dragon's Talon
|Material
|Monster Part
|Lynel Mace Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Naydra's Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Naydra's Talon
|Material
|Monster Part
|Obsidian Frox Fang
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Dinraal's Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Farosh's Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Light Dragon's Fang
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Light Dragon's Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Naydra's Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Horriblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Lizalfos Tail
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Lynel Mace Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Lynel Saber Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Moblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Soldier Construct III Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Soldier Construct IV Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Stalnox Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Sun Pumpkin
|Material
|Vegetable
|White-Maned Lynel Saber Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Black Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Black Moblin Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Electric Lizalfos Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Silver Lizalfos Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Lynel Saber Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Molduga Jaw
|Material
|Monster Part
|Gleeok Thunder Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Dinraal’s Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Dinraal’s Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Naydra’s Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Farosh’s Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Light Dragon’s Horn
|Material
|Monster Part
|Shard of Light Dragon’s Spike
|Material
|Monster Part
|Fan
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Rocket
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Balloon
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Flame Emitter
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Portable Pot
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Steering Stick
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Battery
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Wing
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Time Bomb
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Spring
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Big Wheel
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Beam Emitter
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Cart
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Stabilizer
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Hydrant
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Small Wheel
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Construct Head
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Big Battery
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Cannon
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Frost Emitter
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Homing Cart
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Hover Stone
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Light
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Mirror
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Shock Emitter
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Sled
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Small Wheel
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Stake
|Zonai Device
|Zonai Device
|Barbarian Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Champion's Tunic
|Armor
|Body
|Climbing Gear
|Armor
|Body
|Dark Tunic
|Armor
|Body
|Desert Voe Spaulder
|Armor
|Body
|Flamebreaker Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Hylian Tunic
|Armor
|Body
|Phantom Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Radiant Shirt
|Armor
|Body
|Rubber Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Snowquill Tunic
|Armor
|Body
|Soldier's Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Stealth Chest Guard
|Armor
|Body
|Tingle's Shirt
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of the Hero
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of Time
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of Twilight
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of the Wild
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of the Sky
|Armor
|Body
|Zora Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Amber Earrings
|Armor
|Head
|Barbarian Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Bokoblin Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Cap of the Hero
|Armor
|Head
|Cap of the Wild
|Armor
|Head
|Cap of the Sky
|Armor
|Head
|Cap of Time
|Armor
|Head
|Cap of Twilight
|Armor
|Head
|Climber's Bandanna
|Armor
|Head
|Dark Hood
|Armor
|Head
|Desert Voe Headband
|Armor
|Head
|Diamond Circlet
|Armor
|Head
|Flamebreaker Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Hylian Hood
|Armor
|Head
|Korok Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Lizalfos Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Lynel Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Majora's Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Midna's Helmet
|Armor
|Head
|Moblin Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Opal Earrings
|Armor
|Head
|Phantom Helmet
|Armor
|Head
|Radiant Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Ruby Circlet
|Armor
|Head
|Rubber Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Sapphire Circlet
|Armor
|Head
|Sheik's Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Snowquill Headdress
|Armor
|Head
|Soldier's Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Stealth Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Thunder Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Tingle's Hood
|Armor
|Head
|Topaz Earrings
|Armor
|Head
|Zora Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Barbarian Leg Wraps
|Armor
|Legs
|Climbing Boots
|Armor
|Legs
|Dark Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Desert Voe Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Flamebreaker Boots
|Armor
|Legs
|Hylian Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Phantom Greaves
|Armor
|Legs
|Radiant Tights
|Armor
|Legs
|Rubber Tights
|Armor
|Legs
|Sand Boots
|Armor
|Legs
|Snow Boots
|Armor
|Legs
|Snowquill Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Soldier's Greaves
|Armor
|Legs
|Stealth Tights
|Armor
|Legs
|Tingle's Tights
|Armor
|Legs
|Trousers of the Hero
|Armor
|Legs
|Trousers of Time
|Armor
|Legs
|Trousers of Twilight
|Armor
|Legs
|Trousers of the Wild
|Armor
|Legs
|Trousers of the Sky
|Armor
|Legs
|Zora Greaves
|Armor
|Legs
|Archaic Warm Greaves
|Armor
|Legs
|Archaic Tunic
|Armor
|Body
|Archaic Legwear
|Armor
|Legs
|Glide Shirt
|Armor
|Body
|Miner's Top
|Armor
|Body
|Mystic Robe
|Armor
|Body
|Phantom Ganon Skull
|Armor
|Head
|Phantom Ganon Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Phantom Ganon Greaves
|Armor
|Legs
|Royal Guard Cap
|Armor
|Head
|Royal Guard Uniform
|Armor
|Body
|Royal Guard Boots
|Armor
|Legs
|Frostbite Shirt
|Armor
|Body
|Vah Naboris Divine Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Vah Rudania Divine Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Vah Medoh Divine Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Well-Worn Hair Band
|Armor
|Head
|Glide Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Vah Ruta Divine Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Mask of Awakening
|Armor
|Head
|Hood of the Depths
|Armor
|Head
|Zonaite Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Evil Spirit Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Miner's Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Mystic Headpiece
|Armor
|Head
|Cece Hat
|Armor
|Head
|Yiga Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Lightning Helm
|Armor
|Head
|Ravio's Hood
|Armor
|Head
|Zant's Helmet
|Armor
|Head
|Ember Headdress
|Armor
|Head
|Froggy Hood
|Armor
|Head
|Horriblin Mask
|Armor
|Head
|Charged Headdress
|Armor
|Head
|Ancient Hero's Aspect
|Armor
|Head
|Champion's Leathers
|Armor
|Body
|Yiga Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of Awakening
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of the Depths
|Armor
|Body
|Zonaite Waistguard
|Armor
|Body
|Evil Spirit Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Frostbite Headdress
|Armor
|Body
|Tunic of Memories
|Armor
|Body
|Island Lobster Shirt
|Armor
|Body
|Ember Shirt
|Armor
|Body
|Froggy Sleeve
|Armor
|Body
|Charged Shirt
|Armor
|Body
|Ancient Hero's Armor
|Armor
|Body
|Trousers of Awakening
|Armor
|Legs
|Glide Tights
|Armor
|Legs
|Gaiters of the Depths
|Armor
|Legs
|Zonaite Shin Guards
|Armor
|Legs
|Evil Spirit Greaves
|Armor
|Legs
|Miner's Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Frostbite Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Mystic Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Yiga Tights
|Armor
|Legs
|Ember Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Froggy Leggings
|Armor
|Legs
|Charged Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Ancient Hero's Trousers
|Armor
|Legs
|Bokoblin Arm
|Weapon
|Light
|Boomerang
|Weapon
|Light
|Eightfold Blade
|Weapon
|Light
|Fishing Harpoon
|Weapon
|Light
|Forest Dweller's Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Gerudo Scimitar
|Weapon
|Light
|Knight's Broadsword
|Weapon
|Light
|Lizal Boomerang
|Weapon
|Light
|Lizalfos Arm
|Weapon
|Light
|Master Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Royal Broadsword
|Weapon
|Light
|Royal Guard's Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Rusty Broadsword
|Weapon
|Light
|Scimitar of the Seven
|Weapon
|Light
|Sea-Breeze Boomerang
|Weapon
|Light
|Soldier's Broadsword
|Weapon
|Light
|Soup Ladle
|Weapon
|Light
|Torch
|Weapon
|Light
|Traveler's Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Tree Branch
|Weapon
|Light
|Zora Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Biggoron's Sword
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Boat Oar
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Boulder Breaker
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Cobble Crusher
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Eightfold Longblade
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Farming Hoe
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Feathered Edge
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Fierce Deity Sword
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Giant Boomerang
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Knight's Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Moblin Arm
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Royal Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Royal Guard's Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Rusty Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Soldier's Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Traveler's Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Farmer's Pitchfork
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Feathered Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Forest Dweller's Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Gerudo Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Knight's Halberd
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Lightscale Trident
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Royal Guard's Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Royal Halberd
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Rusty Halberd
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Soldier's Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Throwing Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Traveler's Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Wooden Mop
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Zora Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Boko Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Daybreaker
|Shield
|Metal
|Dragonbone Boko Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Emblazoned Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Fisherman's Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Forest Dweller's Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Gerudo Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Hero's Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Hunter's Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Hylian Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Kite Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Knight's Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Lizal Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Lynel Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Mighty Lynel Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Pot Lid
|Shield
|Wooden
|Radiant Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Reinforced Lizal Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Royal Guard's Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Royal Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Rusty Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Savage Lynel Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Shield of the Mind's Eye
|Shield
|Metal
|Silver Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Soldier's Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Spiked Boko Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Steel Lizal Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Traveler's Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Wooden Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Boko Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Duplex Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Falcon Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Forest Dweller's Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Great Eagle Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Knight's Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Lizal Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Lynel Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Mighty Lynel Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Phrenic Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Royal Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Royal Guard's Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Savage Lynel Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Soldier's Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Spiked Boko Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Steel Lizal Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Swallow Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Traveler's Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Wooden Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Old Wooden Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Old Wooden Shield
|Shield
|Wooden
|Wooden Stick
|Weapon
|Light
|Magic Rod
|Weapon
|Rod
|Sturdy Wooden Stick
|Weapon
|Light
|Thick Stick
|Weapon
|Light
|Construct Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Decayed Master Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Long Stick
|Weapon
|Light
|Rusty-Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Zonaite Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Strong Construct Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Mighty Construct Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Zonaite Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Strong Zonaite Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Strong Zonaite Longsword
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Mighty Zonaite Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Zonaite Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Zonaite Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Sword of the Hero
|Weapon
|Light
|White Sword of the Sky
|Weapon
|Light
|Gnarled Wooden Stick
|Weapon
|Light
|Mighty Zonaite Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Gloom Sword
|Weapon
|Light
|Zora Longsword
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Gerudo Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Dusk Claymore
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Sturdy Thick Stick
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Gnarled Thick Stick
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Zonaite Longsword
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Mighty Zonaite Longsword
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Magic Scepter
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Gloom Club
|Weapon
|Heavy
|Sturdy Long Stick
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Gnarled Long Stick
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Strong Zonaite Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Mighty Zonaite Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Magic Staff
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Gloom Spear
|Weapon
|Pole-arm
|Zora Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Gerudo Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Dusk Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Dragonbone Boko Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Strengthened Lizal Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Demon King's Bow
|Weapon
|Bow
|Zora Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Sea Breeze-Shield
|Shield
|Metal
|Strong Zonaite Shield
|Shield
|Zonaite
|Hearty
|Effect
|Effect
|Energizing
|Effect
|Effect
|Enduring
|Effect
|Effect
|Hasty
|Effect
|Effect
|Fireproof
|Effect
|Effect
|Spicy
|Effect
|Effect
|Electro
|Effect
|Effect
|Mighty
|Effect
|Effect
|Tough
|Effect
|Effect
|Sneaky
|Effect
|Effect
|Chilly
|Effect
|Effect
|Swim Speed
|Effect
|Effect
|Glow
|Effect
|Effect
|Gloom Resist
|Effect
|Effect
|Sticky
|Effect
|Effect
|Stormy Weather Attack Up
|Effect
|Effect
|Fairy
|Effect
|Effect
|Hot Weather Attack Up
|Effect
|Effect
|Gloom Recovery
|Effect
|Effect
|Biting
|Effect
|Effect
|Tough Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Spicy Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Sneaky Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Mighty Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Hearty Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Hasty Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Fireproof Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Energizing Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Enduring Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Electro Elixir
|Food
|Elixir
|Frozen Bass
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen Hearty Bass
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen Bird Drumstick
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen Bird Thigh
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen Whole Bird
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen Carp
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen Crab
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen River Snail
|Food
|Frozen
|Frozen Trout
|Food
|Frozen
|Icy Hearty Blueshell Snail
|Food
|Frozen
|Icy Meat
|Food
|Frozen
|Icy Prime Meat
|Food
|Frozen
|Icy Gourmet Meat
|Food
|Frozen
|Chilly Elixir
|Food
|Elixir