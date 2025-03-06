Marvel Rivals soared into the hero shooter realm with a bang, which left quite a few DC fans wondering if those characters could achieve a similar feat. Considering there is official desire to mimic that success, perhaps it’s less about wondering if it could happen, and more about deciding which characters would fit the best.

Related 10 Best Characters in Marvel Rivals, Ranked Marvel Rivals boasts a large roster of characters to pick from, but some of them are far stronger picks than their peers.

There are hundreds upon hundreds of characters both popular and more underground that would be exciting to play with. Whether we get a game or not, let’s enjoy picking apart our favorite DC characters to see how well they’d hold up in a Marvel Rivals-like game. This is not an exhaustive list as DC features a healthy range of characters that can be included.

We did get a DC game with sprawling characters back in 2015 called Infinite Crisis. However, it was a MOBA that resembled League of Legends more than a hero shooter. The fact that it shut down the same year it launched shows that if DC were to enter the hero shooter genre, it would have to bring something different to stand out.

10 Green Arrow

A Better Robin Hood

Suggested Role: Damage

Green Arrow is the charming, bow-wielding rogue who keeps up with the best of them in the Justice League. If you've played Marvel Rivals, Green Arrow would come across much like Hawkeye. He can stick to range, using specialized arrows to snipe enemies. Additionally, he should have high maneuverability compared to some other characters.

At the same time, Green Arrow can possess some hand-to-hand skills in a DC hero shooter as the character does know several martial arts. But he'll work just as well when sticking to archery. Team Green Arrow has a few great characters that can play off him (we'll touch on Black Canary in a section later):

Speedy (Roy Harper)

Red Arrow (Emiko Queen)

Brick

9 Aquaman

King of the Sea

Suggested Role: Tank

Aquaman isn’t just useful for talking to fish (although that would be a funny in-game ability). His super-strength and tough Atlantean skin makes him work as either a Tank or a Damage role. He can make use of his Trident, and we can’t forget his command of the sea as it can work out well as some kind of Ultimate ability.

Another cool way we can see hydrokinesis in action is with Mera. She can stand in contrast to Aquaman by serving in a Support role, but she’s far from the only character connected to Aquaman who would work in the game:

Black Manta

King Shark

Aqualad

8 Zatanna

Eht Tseb Sserecros

Suggested Role: Damage

Zatanna Zatara is one of the strongest magic users in DC. Adding this sorceress to a hero shooter simply makes sense. She has elemental control, telekinesis, deflection, teleportation, and more. Likewise with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals, there's plenty to work with when designing her for the game.

A cool element about Zatanna is her manner of speech. She typically says her spells backward to focus them. However, she's shown to be able to write out spells in blood (I recommend reading 2008 Justice League of America #24 to see it in action), and with her newest 2025 comic run, use sign language. It's a great opportunity to explore something more unique with a character in a hero shooter setting.

7 Gotham City Sirens

The Real Golden Trio

Suggested Role(s): Varies

Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy have tremendous opportunities in a hero shooter like Marvel Rivals. Catwoman and Harley would be close in terms of fighting style as they both work in a Damage role, offering close-up combat and ranged abilities thanks to their arsenal. Who wouldn’t want to run around the map swinging Catwoman’s whip or Harley’s signature hammer?

Related 10 Hardest Characters To Use in Marvel Rivals These Marvel Rivals characters demand perfect timing, insane game sense, and the patience of a saint.

With Ivy, we have a strong Support character. She can use her abilities to protect allies and offer up heals, and her plant control powers are useful for attacking multiple opponents at once, making her effective up close and on the backlines. As a bonus, the Gotham City Sirens can have some epic and entertaining team-up abilities.

6 Birds of Prey

A Distinct Superhero Team-Up