DC heroine and Queen of the Amazons Nubia is joining the MultiVersus roster this week. She will be fighting the likes of the Powerpuff Girls, Joker, and The Iron Giant among other Warner Bros. characters with her spear.

Nubia and Wonder Woman Team Up

Wonder Woman and her friend Nubia will be teaming up when the Queen of the Amazons drops into the game on October 15. She'll be available to purchase from the store at first and then on October 18, you can get her with fighter currency. In the trailer just released by publisher WB Games, Nubia terrifies Marvin the Martian with her high-intensity combos. She spears her enemies with a scary air combo that can leave you flying out of the arena. She acts as an assassin as she can slash, strike, propels kicks, and creates shockwaves with her staff for victory. The Future State Nubia character variant is also shown off during the trailer and will be available for purchase alongside the character on October 15.

What will also be available is the Destroyed version of Townsville, which has the city ablaze and torn apart. It's a variant of a previous stage that has Mojo Jojo flying in his ship, terrorizing opponents and the town hall with on board weapons.

Related How To Get Gleamium in MultiVersus Get cool skins, emotes, and much more with Gleamium in MultiVersus.

A DC Hero with No Films or TV

Nubia first made her appearance in the Wonder Woman comics in 1973 and has been in the graphic novels ever since. She has got her own comics runs in Nubia & the Amazons and Nubia: Queen of the Amazons in 2021 and 2022. As she hasn't been featured in any movies or TV shows, Nubia seems like a strange choice as a MultiVersus character. Perhaps she'll be part of James Gunn's new DC universe at some point in the future.

Close

MultiVersus has received many DLC characters since its official launch on May 28, 2024. It started with The Joker, Agent Smith, Banana Guard, and Jason Voorhees. Then, later on, we received Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice. With its third season so far, we've got the Powerpuff Girls and Nubia. With the Wicked Witch being shown as a character in the upcoming MultiVersus comics, it seems like the Wizard of Oz villain might be an upcoming character.

Wonder Woman and her friend Nubia will be teaming up when the Queen of the Amazons drops into the game on October 15. She'll be available to purchase from the store at first and then on October 18, you can get her with fighter currency.

"MultiVersus shows there's enough promise to expand the platform fighter genre with a new focus on 2v2 gameplay and intriguing movesets for each character," said our review of the game earlier this year. The game has only improved since then with the addition of new characters and stages.