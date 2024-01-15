Key Takeaways Celebrate DCUO's 13th Anniversary with exciting events, free gifts, and a chance to win exclusive merchandise in the #DCUO13thAnniversary sweepstakes.

Celebrate DC Universe Online's 13th Anniversary with a bang! Join the festivities featuring the return of the Attack of the Anti-Monitor event, a thrilling X sweepstakes, and loads of free gifts. Engage in open world missions, raids, and solo adventures in the 2024 Anniversary Event. Unlock new styles, feats, and the Wonder Twins set. All players receive a free Character Advance to CR368 with Owlsuit style gear.

Members get extra gifts valued at over $75. Don't miss the #DCUO13thAnniversary sweepstakes for a chance to win exclusive merchandise. The celebration runs until January 31, 2024 – log in and enjoy the excitement.

What is DCUO?

DC Universe Online (DCUO) immerses players in the captivating universe of DC Comics, offering a free-to-play action combat MMO experience. Launched in January 2011 for Windows and PlayStation 3, it expanded to PlayStation 4 (2013), Xbox One (2016), and Nintendo Switch (2019).

In the game, players craft original characters, aligning with Hero or Villain factions, choosing gender, body type, personality, movement mode, weapon, and power. With diverse options for customization, including hair, skin, and costumes, players can unleash their creativity. Pre-built templates inspired by iconic DC characters streamline the character creation process, making DCUO an immersive journey into the DC Comics universe.

Gifts for All Players ($50 in Value)

Cracked Source Chroma Pack

CR 368 Skip with Owlsuit style

Member Gifts ($75 in Value)

Shadow Bender Chroma Bundle Shadow Bender Black Chroma Pack Shadow Bender Green Chroma Pack Shadow Bender Orange Chroma Pack Shadow Bender Purple Chroma Pack Shadow Bender Red Chroma Pack Shadow Bender Yellow Chroma Pack Shadow Bender Blue Chroma Pack

Artifact Giveaway Pack Artifact Cache Dionesium x 11 Quantum Field Energy x 6 Paradox Energy x 3 Seal of Preservation x 4 Perfected Nth Metal x 2 Reinforced Nth Metal x 5 Flawless Nth Metal x 7 Nth Metal Detector



Even though the game is small and likely past it's prime, the recent and long term reviews are Very Positive. Maybe it's time to jump back in!