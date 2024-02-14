Key Takeaways The critically acclaimed tarot-infused narrative adventure, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, has partnered with sex toy company Uberrime to create a real-life functional dildo inspired by the forbidden entity Abramar.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood needs no introduction among the indie gaming crowd. The critically acclaimed tarot-infused narrative adventure was awarded Game of the Year from NPR and GamesRadar among others. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood was certainly a hit with its fans, and now the forbidden entity Abramar wants to give the fans something that hits a different way.

Oh Dear Gods What NSFW Things Have They Done?

To celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday which has origins that include pagan fertility festivals and the execution of a priest performing forbidden marriage ceremonies, has since been watered down to simply one another Hallmark Holiday. Devolver Digital and Deconstructeam wish to return the holiday to some of its more primal origins, and as such have teamed up with Uberrime to create what everyone really wants this Valentine's Day, though no one dare admit it. Nothing about this is safe for work, but chances are if you've read this far such things are of little concern, so prepare yourself for the unveiling of the realistically repulisve rubber richard.

Spanish indie developers Deconstruteam are known for pushing the boundaries of video game narratives for over a decade with games like The Red Strings Club and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. The collaboration in question is with the artisan sex toy company Uberrime, to create a real-life functional dildo inspired by the godlike girth of Abramar, the forbidden behemoth. The result is a body-safe silicone phallic monstrosity that is described as being suitable only for the most wicked of exiled witches. Now here is where things become a bit more enticing. There is currently a giveaway that is actively in progress where three lucky Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood fans will have a chance to wield Abramar's demonic dong, as well as DIY tarot card kits to craft their own fate-divining decks.

Visit daddyabramar.com for information about how to enter, contest rules, and some dazzling photos of the hand-crafted cock in question.