Key Takeaways Dead by Daylight gives survivors a handful of great perks for facing off against killers, some with game-winning potential.

Resilience, for instance, boosts progression speed, ideal for solo survivors without quick healing.

We'll Make It aids in swift recovery for altruistic players, getting the team back on track.

It's no secret that solo survivor is the hardest role to play in Dead by Daylight. Even with all the added information given to us with the UI updates over the years, getting by as a solo survivor is less about skill and more about luck.

However, there are perks that can make your lives easier, allowing you to hold your own in a team that might be falling apart around you. As someone who solely plays survivor alone, these are my favourite perks to run out in the fog.

10 Unbreakable - Bill

There are people who would protest about this being low on the list, but hear me out here - Unbreakable usually only gets a lot of value if your killer is slugging survivors. Now, it is not my experience that I will be left on the floor to bleed long enough that I can pick myself up with Unbreakable, as most survivors are happy to let their teammates get hooked in order to work on generators.

That said, the few times you do get value, Unbreakable can win your games for you. In a survive with friends situation, you might even see more value out of this perk, as premade parties of survivors tend to try and look out for one another more and play more altruistically in general.

9 Resilience - General

This perk activates when you get injured, boosting your progression speed on a lot of things, including generators. While it's never a good idea to intentionally get injured in order to activate this perk, more often than not as a solo survivor, you're not going to get heals quickly. Therefore, make the most of it with Resilience and pump out generators as fast as you can!

I like to pair this perk with Hyperfixated, Stake Out, and Fast Track for the extra boost to generator progression speeds.

8 We'll Make It - General

We'll Make It is a great recovery perk for survivors who play altruistically. This perk activates whenever you save someone from the hook, allowing you to heal up the person to full health incredibly fast. This helps get your team back on track after one of yours has gone on the hook, putting them back in the game as quickly as possible. An uninjured survivor doesn't hide around the map and neglect generators as much as an injured one does, after all.

7 Sprint Burst - Meg

Sprint Burst is probably the best exhaustion perk in the game, though there are some arguments for Lithe being the better of the two to be made (and I will make them later). The reason why Sprint Burst doesn't take the cake for me here is because you have to actively avoid running in order to use it optimally, and frankly it's boring to walk around the map.

Taking twice as long to get anywhere just wastes time, and you don't make it up by using Sprint Burst right as the Killer comes up to you, either. That said, it does discourage Killers from chasing you entirely if you Sprint Burst away. Half the time, they won't even bother trying to catch up to you.

6 Bond - Dwight

An information perk, Bond allows you to see your teammates within a certain distance of you. It's great for learning who's doing what, and where. For example, you'll easily be able to see where an injured teammate is, so you can go to them and get some healing points. You can also see which gens are actively being worked on with the auras provided for you. It's a great perk if you do not have comms or you're playing solo.

5 Distortion - Jeff

Distortion is a perk that conceals your aura from the Killer. It has three stacks at the beginning of the match, but they will refill as you stay within the killer's terror radius.

Nowadays, Killers often run perks or addons that give them aura-reading abilities - like Lethal Pursuer, for example. Distortion can protect you from an ultra early chase as a result of Lethal Pursuer, or can keep you concealed whenever a Killer kicks a generator with Nowhere to Hide.

4 Deliverance - Adam

Sometimes, your teammates just can't save you. Thus, Deliverance can save the day. As long as you save a survivor earlier in the match from the hook, Deliverance will activate and allow you to wiggle off of your first hook. This will leave you Broken, but a lot of Killers don't expect it and won't camp you in favour of chasing other Survivors.

3 Lithe - Feng

There's an argument in the Dead by Daylight community between Sprint Burst enjoyers and the Lithe faithful about which exhaustion perk is best. I argue that Lithe is the better of the two, however, you will need to perform a vault action in order to activate it.

That being said, you should always have a vault in mind when you're running Lithe - and you can activate it mid-chase after you've had some time to do some damage with your loops. Plenty of killers will stop chasing you after you've Lithed away from a loop. Additionally, you can safely run around the map and, as long as you don't perform a rushed vault, you don't have to worry about being Exhausted.

2 Prove Thyself - Dwight

The few times your team will come together are worth taking major advantage of. Additionally, when your teammate notices you're running Prove Thyself, they're going to stick closer to you. This perk activates when you're on a generator with another person, and it will speed up your generator progression significantly. This perk is powerful, and as long as your team keeps your build in mind, you can gen rush killers like no one's business.

1 Windows of Opportunity - Kate

Windows of Opportunity has seen so much love recently, as BHVR goes on to change maps and complicate pallet and window spawns. This perk allows you to see where all nearby pallets and windows are, allowing you to pre-plan where you will run to when the Killer comes by. It's a great perk that will help you boost your survivability, as well as help you while you're learning maps.