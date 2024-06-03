Key Takeaways Vecna in Dead by Daylight has 4 powers: Fly, Flight of the Damned, Dispelling Sphere, Mage Hand.

Different builds can be designed based on Vecna's powers to control the match efficiently.

Tips for playing Vecna include mastering all 4 spells & utilizing his speed & navigation abilities effectively.

Vecna is the new Killer for Dead by Daylight, coming out June 3rd. He's a killer with four effective powers, stemming from his book of spells, called Vile Darkness. His book gives him access to four different spells, which are as follows: Fly, Flight of the Damned, Dispelling Sphere, Mage Hand. Designing a build for Vecna will mean taking these powers into consideration and pairing good addons with perks that will help him control the match. To get there though, we need to understand what each of these spells do.

Fly is used similarly to how it is used in Dungeons and Dragons, it's just a different movement type. Vecna will be able to fly across dropped pallets and windows with this ability. Flight of the Damned conjures up 5 flying skeleton guys that will pass through obstacles and injure survivors. It's like a five-pronged version of Pyramid Head's power, except it's flying instead of following the ground. Dispelling Sphere makes a massive invisible bubble that will move slowly in one direction and reveal Survivors with killer instinct. It also disables their Magic Items. Mage Hand makes a magical hand that can either lift pallets up or blocks upright ones.

Vecna also comes with 3 unique perks. Check it out:

Perk Effect Other Information Dark Arrogance Increases duraction you are blinded and stunned by a pallet by 25%

Increases vault speed by 25% (was 20%) Does not synergize with Fly Languid Touch Causes the Survivor to suffer from the Exhausted status effect when they scare off a crow Synergizes very well with Spies from the Shadows, which will give you a loud noise notification whenever a Survivor scares a crow

Has a cooldown of 20 seconds

Has to be within 36 meters of you Weave Attunement Aura of dropped Survivor items are revealed to you, as well as the auras of Survivors within 12 meters of them

Survivor items are revealed to you, as well as the auras of Survivors within 12 meters of them Any Survivor picking up an item will suffer from the Oblivious status effect for a maximum of 30 seconds Could pair well with Franklin's, I did not test this personally.

The Oblivious status effect means that Survivors will not be able to hear (or be otherwise affected) by your Terror Radius, which would normally tip them off to your presence. You could potentially do some jumpscare builds with this!

Getting good at Vecna will mean learning how to use all four of his spells, as they're all quite situational (and they do have cooldowns, so you can't just spam your favourites). However, I found after playing with him in the public test build, a couple of builds that were fun and interesting. We'll cover a few builds in this guide, for new players and veterans to Dead by Daylight.

New Player Vecna Build

This build assumes you do not have many teachable perks, and only have access to Vecna's perks and the perks that everyone can get in the game from the Bloodweb. You'll use these perks:

Bitter Murmur (you can swap this out for Sloppy Butcher if you want to slow down the match)

Hex: No one Escapes Death

Languid Touch

Spies from the Shadows

This build will help you track down Survivors that scare crows, and when you find them they will not be able to make use of their Exhaustion perks because of Vecna's perk, Weave Attunement. This build doesn't really help with chases all that much, but since we have Hex: No One Escapes Death, and potentially Sloppy Butcher, we're going to want our addons to try and buff our chase game a bit. We'll use his Fly addons for this:

Raven's Feather (Brown)

Potion of Speed (Yellow)

These shouldn't be too hard to get your hands on as you spend your bloodpoints, and will help you stay in the game. Make sure you use Fly to get as much value as you can.

Veteran Fly Vecna Build

This build assumes you have the Cannibal, the Clown, and the Cenobite's unlockable perks. You'll be using this perk set up:

Bamboozle

Barbeque and Chili

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

Brutal Strength

These perks will add a nice bit of slowdown and keep your Vecna aggressively chasing and denying loops for Survivors. You should pair this build with the addons from the above build - Raven's Feather and Potion of Speed.

Basic Attack Vecna Build

Sometimes, you just gotta M1. No shame in that - and this build will help you do exactly that. For this build, you will need four DLC characters - Demogorgon, Cannibal, Cenobite, and Shape. You'll use these perks:

Surge (Jolt)

Barbeque and Chili

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

Save the Best for Last

Save the Best for Last is one of the best, if not the best, chase perk in the game for M1 killers. It allows you to recover quickly from an attack, making you faster and faster the more stacks you have of it. However, you can swap out Barbeque and Chili for any information perk you prefer - it's just my personal favourite. You'll use this perk loadout with these addons:

Lantern of Revealing (Yellow)

Ornate Horn (Green) or Ring of Spell Storing (Yellow)

The idea behind these addons is to turn your Flight of the Damned into an information-gathering power, by revealing the auras of Survivors it narrowly misses. This will help you counter Survivors, who rely on you having to guess where they are.

Pallet Denial Basic Attack Vecna Build

If you're feeling cheeky, you could also pair those perks with Vecna's pallet-denying ability and addons. Mage Hand can help you in chase by simply disallowing Survivors from using powerful pallets against you in chase. If you want to try this, I would use these addons instead:

Ring of Telekinesis (Yellow)

Trickster's Glove (Brown)

You could also try the Xenomorph's Rapid Brutality perk with this. It pairs quite well with Save the Best for Last, if you can get along without Bloodlust.

Tips for Playing Vecna

The most effective way to play Vecna, in my experience, is to make the most use of his speed and ability to navigate the map faster than most other killers. Fly and Mage Hand allow him to avoid obstacles that Killers would otherwise be forced to interact with, and keep him in chase with Survivors rather than stopping to kick pallets or vault windows. He also has some baked in information with Dispelling Sphere, so you're really going to want to keep these abilities on cooldown to keep yourself in the know.

In general, Vecna does not seem like he's going to be a top tier killer. However, with practice and patience, you can make him an extremely lethal killer regardless. Don't be discouraged if you see people call Vecna weak. Remember, if Trapper can get 4ks, so can Vecna.