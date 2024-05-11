Key Takeaways PTB allows players to test Dead by Daylight features before release for feedback and bug fixing.

The Public Test Build (PTB) in Dead by Daylight is an opportunity for players to test and provide feedback on upcoming features, changes, and content before they are released to the general public. Here's a detailed guide on how to join the PTB and what to expect:

What is the PTB?

The PTB (Public Test Build), also known as the Player Test Build, is a separate version of Dead by Daylight that allows players to test new features and updates. The feedback from PTB participants is used to make adjustments and fix bugs before the updates go live for everyone.

Requirements to Join the PTB

Platform: The PTB is only available for PC players via Steam. Console players currently do not have access to the PTB. Ownership: You must own a copy of Dead by Daylight on Steam to participate in the PTB.

How to Join the PTB on Steam

Step 1: Install Steam

If you haven’t already, download and install the Steam client on your PC from the Steam website.

Step 2: Access Your Steam Library

Open the Steam client and go to your Library. Find Dead by Daylight in your list of games.

Step 3: Enter Properties

Right-click on Dead by Daylight and select "Properties" from the context menu.

Step 4: Access the Betas Tab

In the Properties window, navigate to the "Betas" tab.

Step 5: Select the PTB

In the "Betas" tab, you will see a drop-down menu. Click on it and select “public-test” from the list of available options. No code is needed to access the PTB unless specified otherwise by the developers.

Step 6: Close the Properties Window

Close the Properties window, and Steam will automatically start downloading the PTB version of Dead by Daylight.

Step 7: Launch the PTB

Once the download is complete, you can launch the PTB version directly from your Steam Library. It will appear as a separate entry in your list of installed games.

Things to Keep in Mind

Data Separation: Progress in the PTB does not carry over to the main game. You’ll be testing features with a snapshot of your account data taken shortly before the PTB goes live.

Feedback Contribution: As the purpose of the PTB is to gather feedback and identify bugs, be sure to participate actively in feedback forums or through in-game reporting tools.

As the purpose of the PTB is to gather feedback and identify bugs, be sure to participate actively in feedback forums or through in-game reporting tools. Instability: The PTB is less stable than the regular game version. Expect some bugs and issues, which are what you're helping to find and resolve.

The PTB is less stable than the regular game version. Expect some bugs and issues, which are what you're helping to find and resolve. Confidentiality: While most PTB content is open for public discussion, be aware of any specific confidentiality guidelines or NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) that may apply to certain updates or changes. The PTB for Dead by Daylight has not come with any sort of NDA so far to my knowledge (in fact, Behaviour seems to use the PTB to advertise new content), but it's worth keeping an eye out just in case.

Exiting the PTB

When you’re finished testing, or if you just want to go back to the standard version of the game:

Return to the "Betas" tab in the game’s properties within Steam.

Select "NONE - Opt out of all beta programs" from the drop-down menu.

Steam will download the standard version of Dead by Daylight, replacing the PTB version.

Participating in the PTB is an excellent way for players to contribute to the development of Dead by Daylight, providing valuable insights and suggestions that help shape the game's future updates.