Asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight has crossed into the realm of anime by introducing Ken Kaneki, originally from Tokyo Ghoul, as the killer for its 35th chapter, released this month. Kaneki comes with a new ability, Kagune Leap, enabling him to attach tentacles to a target and leap towards them, and three new perks that can be unlocked for all killers.

Chapter 35:Tokyo Ghoul can be purchased on the Steam store for $4.99 at the time of this article, but you must already have the base Dead by Daylight game in order to access it. Purchase of the Tokyo Ghoul chapter comes with playable killer Ken Kaneki ("The Ghoul") and an exclusive badge and banner cosmetic for your player profile in-game. The DLC can also be purchased for 500 Auric Cells in game. And if you're curious to learn more about "The Ghoul" and his powers in Dead by Daylight, we've got you covered.

Who is Ken Kaneki?

Ken Kaneki is the newest killer introduced to the Dead by Daylight roster under the title of "The Ghoul." He originates from the 2011 manga and 2014 anime Tokyo Ghoul. He is the main protagonist of the series, a young man who once lived a quiet life as a student at Kamii University. He was unwittingly thrown into a world of trauma and bloodshed when a female ghoul's organ, a kakuhou, was transplanted into him in life-saving surgery, transforming him into a one-eyed ghoul. This ghoulish nature is heavily amplified by the Entity in the realm of Dead by Daylight, with his in-game biography reading as follows:

"He had been dragged into a nightmare a tormented boy, but he walked out a powerful ghoul. He considered what this would mean as he pushed his way through the heavy doors, and barely noticed as a black fog pooled around his feet. He walked out, confident that the torture was over. But as he observed his surroundings, he realized that perhaps it had only begun."

Ken Kaneki 'The Ghoul' Killer Power