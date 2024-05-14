Key Takeaways Earn Bloodpoints efficiently with proper category understanding.

Maximize brutality points through hitting survivors and destruction.

Utilize killer's unique abilities for deviousness points.

Maximizing Bloodpoints as a Killer in Dead by Daylight is crucial for advancing in the game and unlocking essential abilities and add-ons. This guide will provide you with strategic tips to farm Bloodpoints effectively, ensuring you can grow your power and diversify your tactics. Let's dive into the best practices for racking up Bloodpoints as a Killer, even without perks that increase Bloodpoint gains.

Killers tend to get more Bloodpoints in general than survivors do, even if they have a match with no kills. If you're really looking to farm Bloodpoints, it is worth your while to swap off Survivor even if you're 'bad' at Killer.

1. Understand Bloodpoint Categories

Bloodpoints for Killers are also categorized into four main areas: Brutality, Deviousness, Hunting, and Sacrifice. Each of these categories can score up to 8,000 points, making a potential total of 32,000 points per match.

Brutality: Earn these points by attacking survivors, breaking pallets, and damaging generators.

Deviousness: Points in this category are scored by using your Killer’s unique power effectively.

Hunting: Gained by finding and chasing survivors.

Sacrifice: Points come from hooking survivors and eventually sacrificing them to The Entity.

2. Maximize Brutality Points

Frequent Hits : Regularly hitting survivors not only slows their progress but also racks up Brutality points.

: Regularly hitting survivors not only slows their progress but also racks up Brutality points. Destruction: Regularly break pallets and damage generators whenever possible. This not only stalls Survivor progress but also boosts your Brutality score.

3. Utilize Your Power for Deviousness Points

Use Your Unique Abilities : Each killer has special abilities. Use these as often as possible to gain Deviousness points. For example, The Nurse’s blinks or The Hillbilly’s chainsaw sprint are not just effective for catching survivors but also for earning points.

: Each killer has special abilities. Use these as often as possible to gain Deviousness points. For example, The Nurse’s blinks or The Hillbilly’s chainsaw sprint are not just effective for catching survivors but also for earning points. Trap Placement: For trap-based killers like The Trapper, strategically placing and capturing survivors with traps significantly increases Deviousness points.

4. Enhance Hunting Efficiency

Effective Searching : Keep pressure on all survivors by patrolling generators and choke points. Efficient movement saves time and increases encounters.

: Keep pressure on all survivors by patrolling generators and choke points. Efficient movement saves time and increases encounters. Prolong Chases: Engaging in chases yields points, but the goal is to balance the length of chases to avoid wasting too much time while maximizing points.

5. Focus on Sacrifice

Consistent Hooking : Hook each survivor multiple times. Each stage of hooking (initial hook, struggle phase, sacrifice) gives points.

: Hook each survivor multiple times. Each stage of hooking (initial hook, struggle phase, sacrifice) gives points. Spread the Hooks: Instead of focusing on eliminating one survivor quickly, spread out your hooks among all survivors to maximize Sacrifice points.

6. Use Offerings Effectively

Similar to Survivors, Killers can use offerings to boost Bloodpoints. Hollow Shell, Survivor Pudding, and Bloody Party Streamers are all offerings that increase the Bloodpoints you earn by up to 100%.

Coming soon, Dead by Daylight's Anniversary event will feature an Offering you can use for a 108% boost to Bloodpoints earned in all categories for everyone in the match. These will be available in abundance in your bloodwebs, so grab a ton of them!

7. Participate in Special Events

DBD often has limited-time events that can provide increased Bloodpoint opportunities. These events may introduce temporary changes that boost point earnings or provide new challenges that are particularly lucrative.

8. Master Your Killer

Understanding the nuances of your chosen killer can not only make you more effective in matches but also helps in maximizing your Bloodpoint earnings. Each killer has a different playstyle and optimal strategies for earning points.

By focusing on these strategies, you can efficiently farm Bloodpoints as a Killer in DBD. Balance your gameplay across all categories, use your killer’s abilities to their fullest extent, and always be on the lookout for opportunities to maximize points. With practice and strategic play, you’ll be able to unlock more of your killer’s potential in the Bloodweb and become a formidable presence in the fog.