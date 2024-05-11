Key Takeaways Learn to master Killer basics like hunting, hooking, and preventing repairs for effective gameplay.

Playing as the Killer in Dead by Daylight is a unique challenge that involves strategy, anticipation, and control of the game environment. This guide will cover key strategies, killer-specific tips, and general advice to help you master the role of the killer and dominate your matches.

Understanding the Basics

Objectives

Hunt Survivors: Locate and down survivors to prevent them from escaping.

Core Mechanics

Terror Radius: Most killers have a “terror radius,” within which survivors can hear your heartbeat, indicating your proximity. Use this to instill fear and manipulate survivor behavior.

Killers come in all shapes and sizes. In 2024, there's a bunch of them to pick from. If you are feeling disheartened by your performance on one killer, try another! Keep trying and practicing until you find something you really mesh with.

Killer Strategies

Map Control

Patrol Efficiently: Learn to patrol the map effectively. Prioritize areas with uncompleted generators, and use knowledge of common paths and choke points to catch survivors off guard.

You never want to take chases that take you away from your generators for too long. This allows all the other Survivors you're not chasing to do their objectives - do not allow them to distract you.

Chasing Survivors

Master the Chase: Learn how to cut off escape routes and predict survivor movements. Use your power to shorten chases and conserve time.

Using Your Unique Ability

Optimize Your Power: Each killer’s power is different, from the Trapper’s bear traps to the Nurse’s teleportation . Spend time understanding the strengths and limitations of these abilities to optimize your gameplay.

Advanced Positioning Techniques

Hook Placement Strategy: Be strategic about where you choose to hook survivors. Placing them in central locations can facilitate easier patrolling of key map areas. Additionally, consider the proximity of active generators to hooks to maximize area control. There's also Scourge Hook perks you need to consider, the more advanced you become.

For killers like the Trapper or the Hag, effective placement of traps can drastically influence the flow of the game. Place traps at choke points and in tall grass, near common objectives, or hidden around corners in high-traffic areas. Zoning: Some Killers have powers that can be used to encourage Survivors to run in certain directions, or away from pesky pallets and window vaults. For example, you can use Pyramid Head's power to punish Survivors that become animation locked during vaulting, windows, so a Survivor may instead choose to run away from a safe pallet to extend the chase. Being aware of this, however, can end up in a free hit for you.

The real secret to becoming an effective Killer is to learn how Survivors think and react to your power. Get some experience playing Survivor under your belt, and you'll notice your Killer gameplay improve by miles.

Mind Games

Intimidate and Mislead: Use your presence to intimidate survivors. Sometimes, just showing yourself can be enough to push survivors away from their objective.

Perks and Loadouts

Customize Your Build: Choose perks that complement your killer's strengths or shore up weaknesses. For example, "Hex: Ruin" slows down generator repairs, while "Barbecue & Chilli" provides valuable information on survivor locations after hooking.

It bears mentioning that we mention perks in this guide and not in our Survival Guide. The reason this is is because perks matter a lot more to the Killer than it does to Survivor - on the basis that you are only one person as Killer against four other players. Play around with perks and find builds that you enjoy running.

Keep an eye out for our favourite Killer-specific builds as we fill out our Dead by Daylight category!

Dealing with Experienced Survivors

Adapt and Overcome: Experienced survivors will try to exploit weaknesses in your strategy. Be flexible and ready to adapt to new tactics like looping, advanced rescuing, or stealth plays.

Utilizing Audio Cues

Listen Carefully: Audio cues play a significant role. Listen for sounds of repairs, footsteps, or even groans of pain from injured survivors. Utilizing surround sound headphones can significantly enhance your ability to locate survivors by sound.

Continuous Learning and Improvement

Watch and Learn: Consider watching streams or videos of high-level play. Many experienced players share their strategies and thought processes during games, which can provide insights into advanced killer tactics.

Being a killer in Dead by Daylight requires a mix of strategic planning, adaptability, and understanding of both your role and the survivors’. With practice and by employing these strategies, you can increase your effectiveness and terrorize survivors more efficiently, making each match a thrilling hunt. Remember, the essence of playing as the killer is not just securing kills but mastering the control of the game’s pace and environment.