Key Takeaways Repair generators and escape to survive. Use stealth, altruism, and skill checks.

Learn maps, cleanse totems, and use items strategically for better survival odds.

Know the killer, coordinate with your team, and stay calm under pressure for success.

Surviving in Dead by Daylight requires cunning, awareness, and teamwork. Whether you're new to the game or looking to sharpen your skills, this guide will provide essential tips and strategies to improve your chances of eluding the killer and escaping the trial.

This guide will not get into Survivor builds. Check back regularly for when we post some of our favorite builds for Survivor!

Understanding Survivor Basics

Objectives

The primary goal for survivors is to repair five generators scattered across the map to power the exit gates. Escape: Once the generators are powered, open one of the exit gates and escape. Alternatively, if you are the last survivor and at least two generators have been repaired, you can look for the hatch to escape.

Core Mechanics

Staying out of the killer’s sight is crucial. Use obstacles, tall grass, and darkness to hide. Altruism: Helping teammates by healing them or rescuing them from hooks increases your survival odds and scores more points.

Killers can exploit altruism very easily! Be wise when you go in for saves.

Advanced Survival Strategies

Map Awareness

Familiarize yourself with common generator locations, potential choke points, and safe spots. Each map has its own layout and quirks. Totem Cleansing: Keep an eye out for totems. Cleansing these can prevent killers from utilizing powerful hex perks.

Effective Use of Items

Speed up repair times but can run out quickly. Save them for critical moments or to sabotage hooks. Med-Kits: Allow for self-healing or faster healing of teammates. Efficient use can keep you and your team in the game longer.

Playing Against the Killer

Utilize pallets and windows to break line of sight and prolong chases to give teammates time to complete objectives. Distraction: Sometimes, drawing the killer away from a freshly hooked survivor or a nearly completed generator can be beneficial.

Team Coordination

Even without voice chat, use in-game gestures to communicate with teammates. You can easily point or beckon to your teammates. Even crouching is used to communicate in this game - and not just for the obvious, less honorable reasons. Rescue Etiquette: Coordinate rescues to ensure someone always has a chance to escape the killer's grasp. Time rescues for just before the second phase of hooking to maximize efficiency.

Mind Games

Anticipate the killer’s movements and actions. Often, killers follow predictable patterns. Manage Pressure: Keep calm under pressure. Panic can lead to mistakes, making it easier for the killer to catch you.

Final Tips

Perk Selection: Choose perks that complement your playstyle. Whether it's self-healing, sprint bursts, or others that help manage skill checks.

Choose perks that complement your playstyle. Whether it's self-healing, sprint bursts, or others that help manage skill checks. Practice: Like any game, improving at Dead by Daylight comes down to practice. The more you play, the better you’ll understand the dynamics of each match.

By mastering these survival techniques and continually adapting to the evolving strategies of killers, you'll enhance your abilities as a survivor in Dead by Daylight. Remember, teamwork and adaptability are your greatest assets in escaping the trials alive.