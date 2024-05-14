Key Takeaways Understand different Bloodpoint categories to maximize earnings by excelling in each area.

Focus on repairing generators, cleansing totems, and using stealth to enhance objective and survival points.

Be a team player by assisting teammates, leading the killer on chases, and leveraging offerings for extra points.

Dead by Daylight is a game of strategy, skill, and survival, where accruing Bloodpoints is key to unlocking perks, offerings, and other crucial items in the Bloodweb. While Survivors no longer have perks that directly increase Bloodpoint gains, there are still plenty of strategies to maximize your earnings during matches. Here’s a comprehensive guide to farming Bloodpoints as a Survivor.

1. Understand Bloodpoint Categories

Bloodpoints in DBD are divided into four categories for Survivors: Objective, Survival, Altruism, and Boldness. Each category has a cap of 8,000 points per match, so aiming to score well across all categories can yield a total of up to 32,000 Bloodpoints per game before any multipliers.

Objective: Earn these by repairing generators, cleansing totems, and opening exit gates.

Survival: Points come from escaping the killer, healing yourself, and staying alive until the end of the match.

Altruism: Gain points by healing teammates, rescuing them from hooks, and taking hits to protect others.

Boldness: Earned by being close to the killer without getting caught, sabotaging hooks, and leading the killer on chases.

2. Maximize Objective Points

Generator Repair : Focus on repairing generators as much as possible. Collaborating with teammates on a generator speeds up the process, but solo repairs yield more personal Bloodpoints.

: Focus on repairing generators as much as possible. Collaborating with teammates on a generator speeds up the process, but solo repairs yield more personal Bloodpoints. Cleansing Totems: Always be on the lookout for totems to cleanse. This not only aids your team by removing potential NOED (No One Escapes Death) threats but also gives a good amount of points.

3. Enhance Survival Strategies

Stay Stealthy If Needed : Avoid unnecessary confrontations with the killer when you're injured/on your last hook. Use stealth tactics to move around the map and hide effectively. Surviving on its own nets you a bunch of Bloodpoints.

: Avoid unnecessary confrontations with the killer when you're injured/on your last hook. Use stealth tactics to move around the map and hide effectively. Surviving on its own nets you a bunch of Bloodpoints. Self-Care: Healing yourself, whether using a med-kit or finding other means to heal, provides a significant boost in Survival points.

4. Focus on Altruism

Be a Team Player : Safely unhooking teammates, healing them, and taking hits to protect them are excellent ways to rack up Altruism points.

: Safely unhooking teammates, healing them, and taking hits to protect them are excellent ways to rack up Altruism points. Coordination and Communication: Working together with your teammates enhances the chance of performing successful rescues and healings.

5. Increase Boldness Points

Lead the Killer : Engaging in chases and escaping can earn a lot of Boldness points. Practice your looping skills and learn to use the environment to evade the killer.

: Engaging in chases and escaping can earn a lot of Boldness points. Practice your looping skills and learn to use the environment to evade the killer. Sabotage: Although risky, sabotaging hooks near key areas can distract the killer and contribute significantly to your Boldness score.

6. Use Offerings Wisely

While Survivors can’t use perks to boost Bloodpoints, offerings remain a viable way to increase your earnings. Offerings like Escape Cake, Survivor Pudding, and Bloody Party Streamers can significantly multiply the points you earn in a match.

7. Play During Special Events

DBD often hosts events that offer additional Bloodpoints or introduce special mechanics that can be exploited for extra points. Participating actively during these times is a lucrative way to boost your Bloodpoint earnings.

Coming soon, Dead by Daylight's Anniversary event will feature an Offering you can use for a 108% boost to Bloodpoints earned in all categories for everyone in the match. These will be available in abundance in your bloodwebs, so grab a ton of them!

8. Play Daily and Complete Rituals

Daily rituals can offer large Bloodpoint rewards for completing specific tasks. Make sure to check them daily and focus on completing them as efficiently as possible.

While the absence of Bloodpoint-increasing perks has altered the Bloodpoint farming landscape for Survivors in DBD, effective gameplay strategies focusing on balanced scoring across all categories can still yield substantial rewards. Stay aware of your surroundings, cooperate with teammates, and optimize your use of offerings to maximize your Bloodpoint gain. Happy hunting, and may your Bloodweb always be bountiful!