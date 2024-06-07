Key Takeaways Build involves no slow down or aura-reading, focuses solely on vaulting through windows for max speed.

Perks include Dark Arrogance, Bamboozle, Superior Anatomy, and Fire Up to enhance vaulting speed.

Combine perks strategically for faster vaulting, including avoiding blinds and using killer choices with baked-in vaulting speeds.

One of the best feelings you can have in Dead by Daylight is making a killer build work - especially a meme build. This build is inarguably memey, as it features absolutely no game slow down or aura-reading whatsoever, and focuses solely on vaulting through windows. This build comes from Twoknee's video making this build work, and this guide will give you tips on how to use it to its fullest potential. Let's get into it.

Perk Choices

With the addition of Vecna, we got a new vault speed perk called Dark Arrogance. While it will slow us down if we get stunned or blinded, using it in combination with the other classic vault speed perks that Dead by Daylight has to offer makes it extremely good. For meme, of course.

You'll be running these perks:

Dark Arrogance (Vecna)

Bamboozle (Clown)

Superior Anatomy (Mastermind)

Fire Up (Nightmare)

All of these perks serve to speed up your vaulting, but work slightly differently from one another.

How to Use the Vault Build

With Dark Arrogance, you can afford to take some loops fast. However, you're going to want to pay attention to the tiles your survivors are running you to. If there's pallets or wide open areas that would make a killer blind easy to do, you should keep that in the back of your mind while chasing. Your stuns and blinds will be 25% longer, at the bonus of vaulting 25% faster. You could technically vault faster than a survivor can blind you with this build, but still, be careful. Survivors might have cracked out flashlights - avoid them.

Bamboozle gives you an additional 15% vault speed when it's max rank, while also blocking off windows for 16 seconds. Pairing this effect with the vault speed build effectively neutralizes tiles like the killer shack (save for the pallet). This perk often gets combined with Superior Anatomy for the additional 40% window vaulting speed whenever a survivors performs a rushed vault action within 8 meters of you. To take advantage of this, you're going to need to be chasing these survivors, as you want them to vault before you do.

Superior Anatomy has a 30 second cooldown.

Lastly, we use Fire Up. At max rank, this perk gives us a stackable buff of 4% per token, up to a maximum of 20%, to the following action speeds:

Picking up and dropping survivors,

Breaking walls, pallets, and generators,

And, of course, vaulting windows.

Whether or not these perks stack multiplicatively or not is unclear, but the vaults are insanely fast. You'll vault nearly twice as fast as survivors can.

Killer Choices

Now, you can run these perks on any killer, but the killers that will take the most advantage of this fast vaulting will have some baked in vault speed. Especially when you consider addons. You have a couple of choices here.

Wraith with both the purple and green Shadow Dance addons.

Myers with the Fragrant Tuft of Hair and J. Myers Memorial addons.

With Myers, there's an argument to be made that replacing Superior Anatomy with Play With Your Food would result in an overall more deadly build. I recommend playing around with it, figuring out what works best for you.

Wraith will vault faster than Myers will, but Myers will be in infinite Tier III with this build. Pick your poison.